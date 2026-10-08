Enemy of football? Why RB Leipzig fans won't apologize for loving the Bundesliga's corporate villain

LEIPZIG, Germany -- The banner unfurled by the Hamburg fans before kickoff at Red Bull Arena read:

Red Bull, Feind des Fußballs.

Or, in English, Red Bull, enemy of football

It’s not an uncommon sentiment in the Bundesliga, where rival fans so often tell RB Leipzig supporters - as well as perhaps German football itself - that this team, formed just 17 years ago, are the bad guys. And in a packed Red Bull Arena, where Hamburg saw their side handily beaten 5-0 on Sept. 13, their message came across.

Yet whether that matters is another question. RB Leipzig have fought this battle for years now, cast as the corporate enemy of football, and character foil to Germany’s more folksy fan-first ideas about the sport. There is a clash there to be sure. But for the fans in the stadium and the club itself? Well, those allegations are irrelevant.

“Leipzig is a big football club,” a fan told GOAL outside Red Bull Arena in between long drags of a cigarette, “It’s good for the city, because it’s not so big of a place, but we want a big football club. It’s international football. It’s a special industry for the city.”

The chief complaint is that RasenBallsport Leipzig are new. The club was founded in 2009 by soft drink conglomerate Red Bull, and effectively spent their way from the fifth tier up to the Bundesliga and, by the late 2010s, into the latter stages of the Champions League. That rubs fans across Germany the wrong way. However, the allegation that Leipzig are entirely inauthentic is also inaccurate. Yes, East Germany has struggled, in recent years, to produce top-level talent (just one member of Germany’s 2026 World Cup squad came from the area). But that by no means means this is a place with no footballing history.

In fact, had it not been for a power struggle between rival clubs that bubbled away for half a century, this place might have had an established giant. Lokomotive Leipzig, a traditionally right-leaning club, has existed, in some iteration, since the late 1800s. In the 1950s, a rival, left-leaning side, BSG Chemie Leipzig, emerged. The two teams were often too busy jostling for city supremacy - or so the story goes - that they forgot to invest in themselves. BSG filed for bankruptcy in 2009, folded in 2011 - but have since re-emerged. A clash between the two teams in the regional cup was referred to as a ‘hooligan summit’ by local papers.