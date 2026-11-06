Pain in Spain: Why former Liverpool team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott might not last long in La Liga

Alexander-Arnold stated in his first press conference that he couldn't wait to "show [his game], win many titles and become a champion" - but he's not realised any of those goals yet.

There are, of course, some mitigating circumstances. Alexander-Arnold's first season in Spain was repeatedly interrupted by injuries, thus preventing him from building up any momentum. A change of coach didn't help either, with Xabi Alonso sacked in January and replaced by the hapless Alvaro Arbeloa. Only now, under Jose Mourinho, are Madrid starting to look like a stable side again.

The thing is, though, while 'The Special One' has, for the time being at least, proven a positive development for Los Blancos, it's been nothing but negative for Alexander-Arnold.

He moved to Madrid with the intention of proving himself the best right-back of all time - but Mourinho doesn't even think he's the second-best right-back at the Bernabeu, with Denzel Dumfries and, even more gallingly, midfielder Federico Valverde both ahead of him in the pecking order.

Mourinho has expressed some sympathy for the unexpectedly dire situation Alexander-Arnold now finds himself in, but that doesn't mean he's going to do anything to help him find a way out of it.

"It hurts me. I don't like making players feel bad; I prefer them to feel good," Mourinho told reporters. "When you build a squad with two players per position and end up playing a third (Valverde), it's not something I appreciate...

"But there are things more important than these feelings, things that matter more for the team at a given moment. I felt we needed to change our midfield and play Fede in that position. It was a decision made for the team, not based on individual players."

Alexander-Arnold did, at least, play the entirety of last weekend's 3-0 victory over Racing Santander but it was just his fourth start of the Liga season, and came after getting just one minute of game time in the Clasico win over Barcelona at Camp Nou.

He was also an unused substitute for the third Champions League game in a row in midweek, as Madrid maintained their good run of form by picking up all three points from their trip to Greece to face AEK Athens thanks to a late goal from Valverde.

As a result, it's difficult to know whether he'll see any action at all against Valencia - or be once again left sitting on the bench. Unfortunately for Elliott, there's no guarantee whether he'll even be included in Javier Aguirre's matchday squad.