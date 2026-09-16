Football on the frontline: Why Brazilian talents continue to flock to Shakhtar Donetsk despite Ukraine's brutal war with Russia

It's a commonly-held notion that the war in Ukraine began when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, but for Shakhtar Donetsk, the conflict has now been raging for 12 long years.

Their home city, Donetsk, was at the epicentre of the origins of the war. The club has been displaced since Russia occupied and annexed the disputed region of Crimea and subsequently instigated violence in Shakhtar's Donbas region way back in 2014, existing in exile between the capital Kyiv and city of Lviv in the west of Ukraine.

This is reported to be the bloodiest conflict since the Second World War, with hundreds of thousands estimated to have been killed and many more wounded since early 2022, and Shakhtar have found themselves on the frontlines.

It's very apt that the club is nicknamed 'the Miners'; their distinctive bright orange kits and 2009 Europa League triumph aside, Shakhtar are arguably best known for their unmatched ability to unearth unknown Brazilian talents in the transfer market, develop them and sell them for a significant profit, with Donetsk becoming an unlikely haven. They can count Premier League favourites Willian and Fernandinho among their most successful imports from Brazil, as well as record goal-scorer Luiz Adriano.

You might think that the war with Russia had put the kibosh on Shakhtar's renowned transfer strategy, but you would be very much mistaken. Against all odds, the club currently has a record number of Brazilian players on its books, hitting a significant landmark in the summer as they welcomed the 50th recruit from the South American nation in their history.

"War is not an excuse for us," Shakhtar's CEO of 22 years, Sergei Palkin, tells GOAL, bullishly. "It's pushing us to adapt, pushing us to make quite quick decisions and analyse deeply.

"Brazilian players are part of our identity, and everybody knows Shakhtar because of Brazilian players. And therefore, we are not in a position to stop. We are in a position just to develop, develop and develop."