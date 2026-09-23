Fined for wearing New Balance: Michelle Cooper’s response puts the NWSL’s ‘player-first’ footwear policy to the test

The disciplinary notice stems from the footwear and goalkeeper glove “exposure agreements” the NWSL introduced during the 2026 season.

The TLDR: Footwear and goalkeeper glove brands must pay the league to have their logos visible in matches. That fee, described as around $100,000, is separate from the money companies pay players for individual brand deals, which must be worth at least $5,000 per player under the policy.

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman has presented the program as a way to establish minimum standards for those deals.

“Part of the program is to actually create minimum standards for the players so that they get paid… We want our players to get paid by these brands.”

Getting players paid is a worthwhile goal. But there’s a gap between setting a minimum value for a sponsorship and making sure players can actually secure - or keep - one.

The policy does not guarantee every NWSL player a paid brand deal. And for companies already paying players, the additional league fee raises a question: Does continuing those partnerships still make financial sense?

Keep in mind, this policy was introduced midseason, when players already had sponsorship commitments. The NWSL Players Association has pushed back, arguing existing contracts should be grandfathered in. That would at least give Cooper and players in similar situations time to work out their next steps.

The players’ union wasn’t letting this slide, either. It filed a grievance challenging the policy’s enforcement, and, as The Athletic reported in August, the league couldn’t collect the disputed fines while that challenge was ongoing.