Crisis at Corinthians: Memphis Depay, Jesse Lingard and what led the fallen Brazilian giants to desperately hire Clarence Seedorf

Corinthians are one of the biggest clubs in Brazil, boasting 48 major titles, including seven Serie A crowns, one Copa Libertadores and two Club World Cups. Superstars such as a Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano have called the club home at one point or another, and boast an estimated 35 million supporters - making their fanbase larger than the entire population of countries like Australia, Portugal and Greece.
Known as the 'O Time do Povo' (Club of the People) because of their working class DNA, Corinthians are deeply embedded into Sao Paulo's culture. The Neo Quimica Arena regularly welcomes capacity crowds of 48,000 for Corinthians' home games, and the atmosphere can be spectacular. Unfortunately, though, there has not been much for fans to cheer about in recent years, and they are now in the midst of a full-blown crisis.
With just seven matches left to play in the 2026 Serie A season, Corinthians are languishing down in 16th, only above the drop zone because they have one more win on their record than 17th-placed Internacional (which is the first tie-breaker in Brazilian football ahead of goal difference). They are in complete free-fall, too, having lost all of their last nine league games.
Former Brazil interim boss Fernando Diniz was relived of his duties at Corinthians last week, and in a massive surprise, they subsequently turned to Clarence Seedorf as their 20th manager in the last decade. Seedorf is a Dutch football icon and the only player to ever win the Champions League with three different clubs, but his coaching career has not been nearly as successful, and he's been out of the game for seven years.
It's a desperate move from a club that is close to hitting rock bottom - so how has it come to this?