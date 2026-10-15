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UCL Rondo 1-1GOAL

Champions League Rondo: Are PSG favorites once again? Have Real Madrid changed? And what was Lisandro Martinez thinking in Manchester United rant?

The early goings of the Champions League have yielded some results that offer an indication of who might contend - and who will struggle.

Tom Hindle, Ryan Tolmich and Alex Labidou

  • And so we have something of a Champions League picture properly forming. Two games into the group phase, with some big fixtures out of the way, some clear leaders have emerged. The obvious ones are two-time reigning champions PSG, who in a 4-2 hammering of Man City Wednesday night showed that they are leaders of the pack once again.

    But it's not just them. Bayern Munich, too, overturned a deficit to come away with a tricky road point. And what about Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal, who have all won two of two? And then, of course, there's the Real Madrid saga. New (old) manager Jose Mourinho doesn't exactly have Los Blancos playing swaggering stuff, but they are well-placed to qualify for the last 16 without needing a tricky play-in game.

    Others have struggled. Man United's loss on the road to Atletico Madrid isn't necessarily the worst thing in the world, but Lisandro Martinez's scathing comments after full time - where he criticized the higher-ups at the club - have only added to the noise around Michael Carrick and Co. And since we're here, does anyone have a clue what's happening with football in Italy? It's chaotic, confusing and immensely entertaining, all at the same time. And GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • Who has impressed you in the UCL so far?

    psg

    PSG battered Man City on Wednesday night to establish themselves as competition favorites

    Tom Hindle: PSG seem like the obvious shout, and it's pretty unfair that they are good enough to basically bench their guys in Ligue 1 before giving them a runout in Europe. But how about Aston Villa? Nine goals scored, two conceded, a couple of wins. They will have a tough time in the Premier League this year after losing a couple of key players in defence. But they have a glut of attacking weapons, and could make some noise in Europe.

    Ryan Tolmich: PSG absolutely mopping Manchester CIty is certainly the answer. For a third straight season, PSG seem purposely built for this competition, and they're using that to dismantle other contenders. They'll walk Ligue 1 again, which means they'll remain fresh for games like this. If history is any indicator, that makes them the favorite.

    Alex Labidou: Stuttgart and Aston Villa are great stories after winning their first two games, but make no mistake: it has to be PSG, especially after Wednesday. It’s not uncommon for defending champions to take their foot off the gas a little. PSG just thrashed Manchester City 4-2 - the same side that looked so impressive against Liverpool over the weekend.

  • What do we make of Lisandro Martinez’s comments about the Man United board?

    lisandro martinez
    (C)Getty Images

    Lisandro Martinez criticized the Man United hierarchy after their loss to Atletico Madrid

    TH: How long have I got? Well, it all feels a bit silly, really. In a way, you understand that a big player wants to make a statement that will, hopefully, get the higher ups at a club to spring into action. But there are a few problems here.

    The first is that Man United don't necessarily have the money. They're paying off transfer fees from a few years ago. The second is that there weren't any options that were the right fit for them this summer in terms of new players (yes, I am suggesting that Man U did a decent job in the window). And the third and MOST IMPORTANT bit is: what the actual hell does that say about your current teammates? Martinez has basically gone "these lads aren't good enough." Yikes.

    RT: That things are as messy as people believe they are. Folks often get a little wrapped up in the reality TV aspect of all of this and they often try to fantasy manage teams, too. Martinez's interview offered insight into what its actually like in that team, and the truth is that its as crazy as people expect. There is drama. There is a desire to spend more that is borderline irrational. There are real problems. It's chaos at that club, which is probably why they haven't been very good in a long, long time.

    AL: Bold? Yes. Surprising? No.

    Soccer is an interesting sport. Even with superstars on the level of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, the clubs usually hold more power. It’s why you don’t see as much of the Machiavellian maneuvering through the media that we’re used to in the NBA, NFL or MLB. Moments like these are rare.

    Yet the issue here is the messenger. Martinez isn’t one of those players. He doesn’t even carry the same clout as Bruno Fernandes or Matheus Cunha on his own squad. So while his criticism is valid, I suspect the consequences will fall harder on him than on the people he’s criticizing. Instead of forcing change at board level, he could end up facing a fine or being shown the door.

    And all that would do is highlight the dysfunction that has continued since Sir Alex Ferguson left over a decade ago.

  • Do Real Madrid look any better under Jose Mourinho?

    Vinicius Real Madrid
    Getty

    Real Madrid came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat Roma - but didn't look convincing in the win

    TH: Nope. There are still massive problems with balance here. No matter which way you look at it, Madrid have two massive problems. The first is that their central striker, Kylian Mbappe, wants to play left wing. The second is that neither he nor Vinicius Jr will put in anything resembling off-ball work. Throw in defensive frailty at right back, a drop off in central midfield and drama with Vini Jr., and this looks like a perfect stage for a meltdown. THEN AGAIN, three goals in eight minutes to overturn a 3-1 deficit after being player off the park is the most Madrid thing ever. Voodoo is real.

    RT: Eh? It looks to be more of the same. They're winning, yes, but there is still that underlying sense of drama that doesn't seem to go away in Real Madrid land. That said, the club has overcome that before to win Champions League after Champions League, which makes them one of the hardest teams to judge in October.

    AL: No.

    But the bigger worry here is Kylian Mbappe. From Carlo Ancelotti to Xabi Alonso and now Mourinho, we’re still having the same conversation about his fit at Real Madrid. And it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing under Luis Enrique at PSG, either.

    For a player who was anointed the successor to Ronaldo and Messi at 18, and has delivered so spectacularly at the World Cup, he still looks some way short of those expectations at club level in his late 20s.

    His status with France is untouchable. As the player meant to define Madrid’s next era, though, he remains a colossal “what if.”

  • Prediction for a team to crash out early?

    FBL-EUR-C1-VILLARREAL-NAPOLI
    AFP

    Allegri's Napoli have struggled immensely so far in the Champions League

    TH: Man United. The wheels are already starting to fall off. It's been rough for Napoli, too, who seem a shadow of themselves. Max Allegri isn't really that good of a coach, either, which hurts.

    RT: The Italian teams are all on watch right now. It's early, yes, but three of the four have looked pretty bad and all could be out of here by the time the league phase ends. What a horrible, horrible indictment that would be on Italian soccer, although it could be the wake up Serie A needs to finally start to change things.

    AL: It’s too early to tell, but spare a tissue for three of Serie A’s biggest clubs: Roma, Inter and Napoli, who have combined for just one point so far. Italy’s slide in soccer continues. For a league that dominated for decades, it’s hard to believe we’re even talking about Serie A drifting into Portuguese league territory.

  • Who wins it?

    FBL-EUR-C1-VIKING-BAYERN MUNICH
    AFP

    Bayern Munich are among the favorites to win the Champions League this season

    TH: Bayern Munich. There are question marks in defence, but Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and Harry Kane are all frightening up front. Remember, they played PSG close in the semis last year. A bounce of a ball here and there and they might have played in the final. They will get the right bounces this year, and Kane will get his long overdue European trophy.

    RT: PSG. It's almost impossible to three-peat but, if a team is going to do it, they'd do it like PSG: destroy your league and stay fresh for the big games in the spring. Aside from Bayern, there's no other team that can really do that. So, until PSG falls, or if they fall, to put it correctly, they're the favorites.

    AL: Still too early, but if I have to pick right now, it’s PSG.