Champions League Rondo: Are PSG favorites once again? Have Real Madrid changed? And what was Lisandro Martinez thinking in Manchester United rant?

And so we have something of a Champions League picture properly forming. Two games into the group phase, with some big fixtures out of the way, some clear leaders have emerged. The obvious ones are two-time reigning champions PSG, who in a 4-2 hammering of Man City Wednesday night showed that they are leaders of the pack once again.
But it's not just them. Bayern Munich, too, overturned a deficit to come away with a tricky road point. And what about Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal, who have all won two of two? And then, of course, there's the Real Madrid saga. New (old) manager Jose Mourinho doesn't exactly have Los Blancos playing swaggering stuff, but they are well-placed to qualify for the last 16 without needing a tricky play-in game.
Others have struggled. Man United's loss on the road to Atletico Madrid isn't necessarily the worst thing in the world, but Lisandro Martinez's scathing comments after full time - where he criticized the higher-ups at the club - have only added to the noise around Michael Carrick and Co. And since we're here, does anyone have a clue what's happening with football in Italy? It's chaotic, confusing and immensely entertaining, all at the same time. And GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.