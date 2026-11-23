Dortmund also have three exciting players emerging from their academy, all of whom were initially brought in from elsewhere. Former Atalanta prospect Samuele Inacio is generating the most hype, having broken into the Dortmund senior squad at the age of 17 in February.

The Italian forward, who claimed the top scorer award for his country at the U17 European Championship last year, now has 12 appearances to his name for Kovac's side, and opened his goal account with a lovely volleyed winner as Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in May. Inacio made his senior debut for Italy in June, and Kovac has described him as "the future of our club and Italian football" while praising his "flawless technique".

Mathis Albert, who started out in the LA Galaxy youth set-up, has also captured widespread media attention after surpassing Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna to become both the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga and the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history. The 17-year-old is up to five international caps already, and though he has only played twice for Dortmund's first team so far, Kovac has no doubts about his bright future.

The Dortmund boss said last month: "[He is] a very talented young man who is already showing really good signs in training, who has already played a cup game, and who sooner or later, probably sooner, will get a lot more minutes here at BVB than perhaps half a year ago." Italian defender Luca Reggiani has also made an impression on Kovac.

A former Sassuolo prospect, Reggiani became the youngest Italian to score in the Bundesliga in a 2-0 win over Augsburg in March, and was subsequently rewarded with a long-term contract running to 2029. The ball-playing centre-half, who has also forced his way into the Italy squad, has yet to earn regular minutes at Dortmund though, and is being linked with a transfer to AC Milan.

BVB have fielded direct enquiries for Inacio from a pair of Italian giants, too, knocking back Inter Milan and Juventus, while Albert has reportedly registered on the radar of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League. All three men will surely hope to leave their mark at Dortmund first, but it appears the club will have the option to move them on next year for handsome sums.