Ryan Tolmich: What makes this edition of the award so intriguing is that every candidate has very obvious flaws. There are no undeniables like the Messi and Ronaldo dominance of old and even the best candidates have very obvious, and very memorable, shortcomings. Rodri won the World Cup, but didn't win much with Manchester City, who probably drew some scorn from voters, too. Lamine Yamal got his hands on that trophy with Spain, too, but he was far from his country's main man and Barcelona came up short in the Champions League. Kylian Mbappe scores goals for fun, but didn't win anything. And, finally, there's Harry Kane, who probably has the most complete resume for club and country this season. Because of that, we'll give it to Kane, both as a recognition for his run this year and as something of a lifetime achievement award to acknowledge the fact that he should probably have one of these by now.

Alex Labidou: This is as competitive as the race has been in years, but the choice is clear: Harry Kane. More than 70 goals for club and country, a Bundesliga title and deep runs in the Champions League and World Cup. People will downplay the league title and say his numbers are inflated because he plays for a superteam, but let’s not forget he didn’t win the Bundesliga in his first season in Germany. It isn’t automatic. His ability to keep delivering in big moments, even in a Bayern side built around pressing and pace, deserves credit. This could be his best remaining shot at the award, and I expect the voters to recognize the season he’s had.

Tom Maston: This is definitely the most open race in decades, in part because there are major holes to pick in the arguments for each of the main contenders. For me, the player who enjoyed the best individual season across the whole campaign was Harry Kane. Only once in the 21st century has a men’s player scored more than the 73 goals he managed over the course of a single campaign, and those efforts ensured Bayern Munich won a league and cup double in Germany. Factor in that he produced the goods in the Champions League and World Cup, even if Bayern and England came up short, and for me his case is by far the most convincing.