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Anthony Gordon England 1:1Getty/GOAL

Anthony Gordon is not England's Lamine Yamal - but Barcelona's newest star deserves to be one of Thomas Tuchel's untouchables

The former Newcastle winger has made a superb start to the season, becoming indispensable for club and country in the process

James Westwood

  • After England's 2-0 Nations League win away in Czechia, Anthony Gordon was singled out for special praise by the opposing manager. Santi Denia previously worked with 23 members of Spain's 2026 World Cup-winning squad in their formative years, coaching several different age groups while helping to restructure the country's youth system, so he knows a talented footballer when he sees one.

    "Gordon? What a player!" said the Czechia boss. "What a footballer, my God. He’s at the same level as … I don’t know, I was going to say Lamine [Yamal]. Young, daring, one-on-one, speed. And what great work English football has done bringing through players like him."

    It certainly wouldn't be a surprise if the Czechia backline have had nightmares about Gordon since that contest. The Barcelona winger, who moved to Camp Nou from Newcastle in a £69 million ($91m) summer deal, made a superb run into the box to nod home a teasing Trent Alexander-Arnold cross and give England the lead early in the second half. It was a goal that Gordon fully deserved for his endeavour; he posted four shots, four key passes and 33 ball carries during his 81 minutes on the pitch, and covered a grand total of 8.2 kilometres.

    Denia will need to iron out a plan for Gordon when Czechia face the Three Lions again at Wembley on Tuesday, because he is currently setting the tone for Thomas Tuchel's fearsome attack. While it is still premature to put the 25-year-old in the world-class bracket, despite Denia's endorsement, he should now be considered one of England's untouchables alongside Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

  • Not the same

    England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1
    Getty Images Sport

    Gordon doesn't measure up to his new club colleague for pure footballing magic, but he is a fine player in his own right

    Let's get this out of the way first: Gordon cannot be compared to Yamal. Yes, as Denia observed, Gordon is quick and direct, but he doesn't possess the same technical wizardry or on-pitch charisma as his new Barcelona team-mate.

    That much has been clear in their first two months together at Camp Nou and is backed up by the statistics; Gordon has recorded four assists in seven appearances, while Yamal has scored eight and set up six in eight games. Yamal is Barcelona's creative master and most deadly attacking weapon, and Hansi Flick did not sign Gordon to rival the 19-year-old for either of those unofficial titles.

    What Gordon does bring in spades, though, is dynamism. He's perfect for Flick's fluid, high-pressing system, as a versatile forward who can play on both wings and as a false nine. Barca can rely on him to win the ball back consistently in advanced positions and link the play effectively. Any goals that are eventually sprinkled in will be a bonus.

    England fans should not suddenly expect Gordon to have the same impact that Yamal does for Spain. He is, though, a unique asset for Tuchel as the German tactician bids to close the gap on the world champions.

    Gordon and Yamal went toe-to-toe at Wembley on September 26, and it was a fascinating match-up. The former stretched Spain's backline with his constant runs in behind, and the latter targeted Marc Guehi to great effect, driving towards the penalty area at every opportunity.

    Spain's overall quality told in the end as England fell to a 3-2 defeat, but if Kane hadn't missed a penalty and the hosts had been more clinical in open play, they may well have taken the three points. Gordon caused La Roja all sorts of problems in the transitional phase, and some of his combinations with Bellingham were breath-taking to behold.

  • 'Reached another level'

    Croatia v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD3
    Getty Images Sport

    Tuchel and Kane have both seen a positive change in Gordon's game and mindset since his move to Barcelona

    Gordon also delivered a standout display in England's stunning 7-0 rout of Croatia on Saturday. He set up the second goal, bringing down a Bukayo Saka cross before squaring to Bellingham for a simple tap-in, and scored the third himself, nodding in a Jarrell Quansah delivery at the back post.

    "Now he plays with much more aggressiveness, with more confidence. I see a player full of confidence, of faith. He has reached another level," a delighted Tuchel told the media after the game. "He has been very decisive in all three games."

    Indeed, that confidence wasn't always there at the World Cup. Gordon struggled to impose himself in the group games against Croatia and Ghana, and Tuchel has admitted he didn't perform well enough in England's narrow quarter-final win over Norway.

    "He could have done better," Tuchel added. "But it was difficult, every match was difficult. He wanted to prove a point that it is his shirt on the left-hand side and this is exactly what he does. He's a very important player."

    Kane has also been asked about whether he has seen an improvement in Gordon during this international break, and highlighted the change in his body language. "I think so. The move to Barcelona has helped him," said the England captain. "Going to a big club like that gives you more self-belief. You feel like you belong on the biggest stage and he’s taken that into his England performances. He was outstanding against Spain and he was the difference-maker against the Czechs."

    It was a big decision for Gordon to leave his comfort zone in the Premier League, but he has embraced the challenge of a new culture (even learning Spanish well in advance), and the pressure that comes with playing for a super-club like Barcelona. England are reaping the benefits, and at the moment, he's way ahead of the other contenders for that role on the left.

  • Left behind

    England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
    Getty Images Sport

    Marcus Rashford is now facing an uphill battle to dislodge Gordon from Tuchel's line-up

    Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze can play on that side, but they're not specialist wide men like Gordon. Noni Madueke, meanwhile, is better cutting in from the right, Jack Grealish has a long way to go to get back in the international picture after a long spell out injured, and Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha is still learning his trade at 18.

    That leaves Marcus Rashford as Gordon's main rival for a starting role. Tuchel leaned more towards Gordon at the World Cup, and the gap between the two men looks gargantuan after Rashford pulled out of the latest international break with a knock.

    It feels like Gordon is only just hitting his peak, while Rashford's appears to be over. The Manchester United man got back into the England squad on the strength of a fine season on loan at Barca, but has been completely ineffective since returning to Old Trafford.

    Rashford can match Gordon for pace, but his end product is far more erratic, and he doesn't put in the same effort out of possession. That's why Barca paid a premium for Gordon, instead of making Rashford's move permanent for just £30m ($40m), as Deco has hinted publicly.

    "He contributed a lot last season, but our idea of play is much more linked to Anthony," the Barca sporting director said last month. "One of the areas we struggled last season, without Raphinha, was that the team's energy dropped. It was lost. We needed more intensity."

    Gordon completes more dribbles than Rashford, wins more duels and fouls, and converts chances at a higher rate. Rashford can still manufacture openings out of nothing, but his execution is often poor. In more physical games, he shrinks into anonymity, while Gordon seems to relish a good battle, and he's more of a team player.

    A back-up role is all Tuchel will be able to offer Rashford on that basis, unless he undergoes a miraculous transformation at United in the coming weeks and months.

  • Overdue respect

    Czechia v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD2
    Getty Images Sport

    Gordon does not believe that his talent was fully appreciated during his time in the Premier League

    There were many fans and pundits who questioned why Barca paid so much for Gordon, and some who didn't understand his inclusion in England's World Cup squad. Critics often accused Gordon of being a one-dimensional winger who was found wanting against teams that played low blocks. However, the Everton academy graduate believes he was unfairly pigeonholed, and couldn't unleash the full scope of his talent because of Newcastle's collective limitations.

    "I think I've become a different player in a lot of people's eyes," Gordon told ITV last week. "I always felt in England, people respected me because I was fast and I pressed, but they never actually respected the quality and IQ that I play with.

    "Only the players I play with ever seem to notice that. I think now I'm at Barcelona and I play a different style, those qualities are highlighted much more and people are actually starting to take notice that I'm not just quick. In England, it was never really respected because people just see me as really quick and really aggressive. In Spain, they really appreciate my IQ and quality because at Barca, if you're not technical, if you're not smart, you're going to stand out like a sore thumb."

    He has a valid point. Gordon racked up a combined 40 goal involvements in 95 Premier League appearances for Newcastle, and scored 10 goals in the Champions League last term. Those are top-drawer attacking numbers that do not fit the narrative of Gordon just being a workhorse.

    The ability was always there, and that's why he's adapted so quickly to life in Barcelona. Now Gordon is getting the respect he's long been due, and though he might never fit the superstar mould of a Yamal, there's no reason he can't now become one of the best in the world in his position.