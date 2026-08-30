Americans Abroad: Zavier Gozo makes Premier League debut, Yunus Musah shines for AC Milan and concern grows over Johnny Cardoso’s Atletico Madrid role

It’s always exciting when an American makes his debut in one of Europe’s top leagues, especially one with Zavier Gozo’s potential.

The 19-year-old, who joined Crystal Palace from Real Salt Lake earlier this month, got his first taste of Premier League action Friday. It was not the result Gozo, fellow American Chris Richards or the Eagles wanted against Manchester City, but the appearance should strengthen his case for a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s September USMNT squad.

That wasn’t the only encouraging development for U.S. fans. Yunus Musah continued his revival under Ruben Amorim at a surging AC Milan. At the other end of the spectrum, there is growing concern over Johnny Cardoso’s future at Atletico Madrid after the club’s first three league matches, while Folarin Balogun remains out of action amid links with a move away from Monaco.

GOAL reviews those storylines and more in the latest edition of Americans Abroad...