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Americans Abroad 1-1 GOAL

Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic scores again, Gio Reyna suffers injury blow and Joe Scally answers USMNT snub

There were goals from American stars in Italy, France, England and Germany ahead of the final international break of 2026.

Ryan Tolmich

  • Before the U.S. Men's National Team's top stars boarded their cross-Atlantic flights home for the CONCACAF Nations League, there was one final weekend of club business to take care of. Christian Pulisic did just that, scoring AC Milan’s winner against Genoa to make it three goals in his last four Serie A appearances.

    Not every scorer will be making the trip, though. Gio Reyna found the net for Strasbourg before an injury ruled him out of the upcoming meetings with Haiti. His replacement, Jack McGlynn, scored in his third straight game for Stoke, giving Mauricio Pochettino an in-form alternative.

    Joe Scally, meanwhile, offered a timely response to his USMNT snub with his fourth goal of the season for Gladbach. Even some of those staying behind are making their case.

  • Pulisic scores again for Milan

    imago-sport-1085717098.jpg
    LaPresse

    Christian Pulisic heads into his USMNT return with three goals in his last four Serie A appearances after scoring AC Milan’s winner against Genoa.

    Pulisic isn't just returning to the U.S. Men's National Team this week; he's returning in good form

    The AC Milan star scored again this weekend, netting what ended up being the game-winner in his side's 2-1 win over Genoa. Pulisic's goal came in the 19th minute, and it came from a Genoa mistake, which Goncalo Ramos pounced on. The Portuguese attacker unselfishly laid off the ball to Pulisic, who took a touch before sliding a shot into the back of the net.

    The goal was Pulisic's fourth of the season and third since Oct. 25 as he continues to find his form with Milan. He's now scored in three of his last four Serie A appearances and each of his last three starts. The season started with Pulisic missing out due to injury, but he's certainly back now.

    We'll see if that form carries over to the USMNT, and Pulisic will hope that it does as he looks to start anew in this 2030 World Cup cycle.

  • Reyna and McKenzie both score as USMNT fortunes change

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    ZUMA Press Wire

    Two Americans scored, but both left with differing emotions postgame.

    There was no shortage of USMNT-related storylines for Strasbourg's clash with Toulouse. At the start of the weekend, one team had a guy bound for USMNT camp and the other didn't. By the end of the game, that flip-flopped, despite the fact that both guys scored.

    Both Reyna and Mark McKenzie found the back of the net, but it was the latter who got the win in a 3-1 triumph for Toulouse. Unfortunately for Reyna, injury was added to insult as he was forced out of the game just three minutes after scoring in the 67th minute. As a result, the midfielder has had to pull out of USMNT camp as Jack McGlynn has been named as his replacement.

    McKenzie, meanwhile, scored 10 minutes before Reyna, helping push his side to a win. Due to George Campbell's injury, McKenzie also learned before kickoff that he was bound for the U.S. as an injury replacement. That made this a near-perfect weekend for McKenzie, who will now look to carry that momentum into a big USMNT chance.

    Reyna won't get that chance, but his loss could be McGlynn's gain.

  • McGlynn shows why he deserves USMNT call-up

    Portsmouth v Stoke City - Sky Bet Championship 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    The midfielder continues to find the back of the net in his debut season in England.

    It surely wouldn't have taken long for Pochettino to sort out Reyna's injury replacement. Not when McGlynn is playing this well.

    The Stoke City star scored in his third consecutive match to lead his side to a 2-1 win over Portsmouth. McGlynn continues to establish himself as an attacking force in the Championship with five goals and two assists in just under 800 minutes. There's been no transition period for McGlynn; he's immediately made himself comfortable during his first few weeks in Europe.

    That's why he's an obvious call-up to the USMNT. His ability to influence the game on the attacking end, either centrally or from the right, makes him an intriguing player, particularly at this point in the cycle. Injuries derailed his World Cup push, but McGlynn is just 23 and, if these last few weeks are any indication, he's getting better quickly.

  • Scally responds to snub with another goal

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    Justus Stegemann

    Scally scored his fourth goal of the season on Friday.

    Scally was one of the surprising exclusions from the USMNT roster. The defender is in the best form of his career, and it continued even after he was left out of the team's 25-player squad.

    Scally scored another goal for Gladbach on Friday, although it did come in a 3-1 loss to Hamburg. The goal is Scally's fourth of the season as the fullback, long known for his defensive presence, continues to show immense improvement on the attacking end. This goal was a well-placed finish from outside the box as Scally continues to find new ways to contribute in a part of the field that previously was not his forte.

    Unfortunately for the 23-year-old defender, right back is a crowded position for the USMNT. That said, it's not uncrackable. Scally wasn't quite undeniable for this camp, but if he keeps contributing like this, he'll be there before long.

  • Moments you might have missed

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    Every Second Media

    Tyler Adams and Bournemouth have now won eight in a row in all competitions.

    + Tyler Adams covered the most ground of anyone on the field as Bournemouth's winning streak continued in a 2-1 win over Ipswich.

    + Malik Tillman played 76 minutes in Bayer Leverkusen's 2-1 win over Koln.

    + Tim Weah and Marseille earned a 2-1 win over Lens. Weah played 90 minutes in the win.

    + Weston McKennie and Juventus continued their recent up-and-down patch with a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina.

    + Johnny Cardoso made an appearance as a substitute in Atletico Madrid's 2-1 loss to Barcelona.

    + Fresh off his first USMNT call-up since 2023, Bryan Reynolds and Rennes were unable to earn a result in a 2-1 loss to Lille.

    + Crystal Palace's rough start continued with a 3-1 loss to Liverpool. Chris Richards played 90 minutes in the defeat.

    + Folarin Balogun played 36 minutes off the bench against Le Mans, but Monaco threw it away late by conceding a 90th-minute goal in a 1-1 draw.

    + Alex Freeman came on for the final 26 minutes as Villarreal scored twice late to defeat Girona, 2-0.

    + Antonee Robinson played all 90 minutes as Fulham and Newcastle exchanged late goals in a 1-1 draw.

    + Sebastian Berhalter, Aidan Morris and Max Arfsten all featured in Middlesbrough's scoreless draw at Watford.

    + PSV ran riot in a 5-2 win over Cambuur, but neither Sergino Dest nor Ricardo Pepi was among the goalscorers or assisters.

    + Cole Campbell came off the bench in Elversberg's 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund. USMNT-bound Mathis Albert did not feature for the winners.

    + It was a rough day for Tanner Tessmann and Lyon as they fell, 2-0, to Brest.

    + Santiago Castaneda completed more dribbles than any player on the field, but Paderborn conceded late to settle for a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

    + Diego Kochen started and made one save, but it wasn't enough in Lyngby's 1-0 loss to Silkeborg.

    + Benjamin Cremaschi started but was taken out at halftime in 10-man Parma's 2-1 loss to Bologna.

    + Cameron Carter-Vickers played all 90 minutes in Celtic's 1-0 win over Kilmarnock.