Just two days after selling Rogers to Chelsea for £117m, Villa sealed the Garnacho loan, with The Athletic reporting that Emery was the "key advocate" of the deal. He wanted a pacey, direct forward who could operate on both flanks, and felt he could "refine the raw materials" that made Garnacho such an exciting prospect in his United days.

It was seen as a low-risk rehabilitation project for a player Chelsea were desperate to offload, and Villa did not have the immediate upfront cash to look elsewhere for a winger of similar pedigree and still comply with the Premier League and UEFA's financial regulations. Because both Villa and Chelsea were operating under UEFA financial settlement agreements after previous breaches, Villa couldn't simply spend the £117m Rogers windfall freely.

Taking Garnacho on loan deferred the amortisation of the £42.5m transfer fee to a future accounting year and kept Villa compliant with UEFA's 70% Squad Cost Ratio rules for the 2026-27 campaign. Meanwhile, the appearance-based obligation ensured Villa retained some control, as UEFA automatically scrutinises permanent transfers - or unconditional loan-to-buy deals - between the same clubs within a 45-day period as potential swap deals. UEFA bars player-swap accounting that inflates or distorts sales figures, but Villa purposely structured the move separately to protect how their incoming transfer revenue was treated.

At the time, ex-Villa CEO Christian Purslow said the Garnacho loan put both clubs in "regulatory minefield territory". From a Villa perspective, triggering the buy option would force them to offset that spending with further player sales or Champions League revenue, so they have to be certain about Garnacho to tie him down to a proposed four-year contract. As it is, Emery has seemingly already decided he is not worth the hassle, and so the winger now faces the same spell in limbo that Elliott did.

"UEFA have very strict rules where clubs are buying players that are moving in both directions and specifically, if they decided those transactions are related, then they can effectively deduct the profits of one from the other," Purslow explained on Sky Sports this week. "Now we all know that Morgan Rogers' sale by Villa generated massive profits for the club. But with their challenges of complying with financial rules and regulations, they absolutely did not want to have those profits reduced by UEFA taking the view that Garnacho was a related deal, so it was structured as a loan.

"UEFA aren't stupid; pretending that it's not a transfer by saying 'loan him now and have him next summer', UEFA would capture that, so they [Villa] had very specific rules. They're really trying to make sure that loan is very conditional; in other words, it might not happen. It looks as though Garnacho will have to make a certain number of appearances. Aston Villa will be arguing to UEFA that he may not make those appearances, in which case it's not related and you absolutely can't reduce our FFP profits.

"There are people who don't like those structures, it can be very harsh on the footballer. He's gone there to get his career back on track, and Aston Villa have got a financial and economic incentive not to play him so that they don't have to give Chelsea £40-45m. Some people don't like those structures but they are a direct consequence of the rules and regulations."

The ultimate blame must lie with Emery. He pushed the club for the Garnacho signing and convinced the player it was the right move for his development. Performing such a swift U-turn instead of affording Garnacho the patience he didn't give Elliott raises serious question marks over Emery's judgement and empathy.