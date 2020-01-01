Zouwairatou scores, Metiefang assists and scores own goal as Neman thrash Bobruichanka

The Cameroonian defenders endured mixed fortunes for their respective teams in the Belarusian top-flight on Sunday night

Sorelle Metiefang scored an own goal and provided an assist in Bobruichanka's 4-1 defeat to Neman with Moussa Zouwairatou's strike in Sunday evening's Belarusian Women's top-flight game.

Bobruichanka went into the showdown to halt five successive defeats in all competitions, while opponents Neman also targeted the first win after three defeats in a row in recent outings.

With just one minute of the action at Alexander Prokopenko Stadium, Bobruichanka were a goal down after 's Metiefang headed the ball into her own net in her attempt to clear out.

More teams

Ekaterina Dukdo scored the second goal in the fifth minute before Cameroon’s Zouwairatou netted the third six minutes later to ensure the visitors head into the break with a comfortable lead.

After the break, the hosts fought hard to earn a comeback in the encounter but only managed to pull one back when Metiefang assisted Olga Aniskovseva in the 82nd minute.

The visitors, however, reclaimed their three-goal advantage when Dudko grabbed her second of the match to wrap up the victory.

Zouwairatou's goal was her second in 15 games for Neman and, the Cameroon international played from the start to finish.

Besides Zouwairatou, 's Gift Otuwe and Cote d'Ivoire's Mickaela Koutouan lasted the duration, while Ivorian compatriot Aminata Haidara played the opening 45 minutes for Neman.

Article continues below

For Bobruichanka, Cameroon's Metiefang, who endured a disappointing outing, featured from the start to finish, while Nigeria striker Macleans Chinonyerem was in action for 57 minutes.

The victory keeps Neman in fourth position with 27 points from 15 games, while Bobruichanka are sixth with 11 points.

With the Belarusian Women's Cup slated for August 30, Bobruichanka will be guest to ABFF U19 on September 9, while Neman will welcome third-placed Zorka-BDU the next day.