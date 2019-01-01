KPL Transfers: Zoo Kericho midfielder Danson Chetambe joins rivals Bandari

The Dockers are expected to strengthen squad as they prepare to feature in the Caf Confederation Cup after winning the Shield Cup

Zoo midfielder Danson Chetambe has all but confirmed his move to .

Rumours of his imminent move to the coast have been rife but the footballer, in a post on his Facebook page, has now confirmed that he will be wearing a Bandari jersey next season.

"It has been great five seasons in this great team with lots of experience, ups and downs and for sure it has been more than a family to me with great persons both senior and junior whom we learned from each other," his statement read.

"But it comes a time where we have to take new challenges and I still believe and wish the best for this club with young talents and experience."

In an earlier interview with Goal, Bandari head coach Bernard Mwalala hinted on Chetambe's arrival and the midfielder says he is ready for the challenges ahead.

"I know there will be much more for the task in future endeavours. I thank the management and player's all for the good work over the years and the boss Ken Ochieng who has been supportive in every way in my career life. I thank you big and the Lord will reward your good deeds as you continue uplifting the team," Chetambe added.

"Zoo FC forever you'll be in my heart. For now, I join a new home Bandari FC and you still have a great ambassador in me."

Bandari, who finished the season in second place, have also been linked with 's striker Derrick Otanga and 's midfielder Cliff Kasuti.