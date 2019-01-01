Zoo Kericho warns AFC Leopards: We must claw you to leave relegation zone

The Kericho-based side lost their match against Sofapaka 3-2 and needs maximum points to get back to the perfect position

Zoo Kericho will take on former champions AFC Leopards in a league match on Wednesday.

The Kericho-based side lost their match against Sofapaka 3-2 and will require maximum points to get back to the perfect position. With Ingwe also desperate for maximum points, head coach Sammy Okoth is expecting a tough encounter.

Article continues below

“This is a game we want to win to ensure we get out of the relegation zone. We made mistakes against Sofapaka and if we are to win this game then we have to rectify those mistakes. The team we have has what it takes to get a win.

“We are not expecting an easy match because both sides are desperate for a win. The fans will play a vital part in helping the team win,” Okoth told Goal.

The league match will kick-off from 3pm.