Zoo Kericho star Newton Ondari suffers injury ahead of Sofapaka visit

The injury comes as the Kericho-based outfit prepare to face a side they are yet to beat since their promotion to KPL

Zoo FC has confirmed that Newton Ondari will be on the sidelines for a while after suffering a soft tissue injury.

The forward suffered the injury as the Kericho-based outfit played arch-rivals at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Wednesday.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw with the point sounding rather important for the team that is battling a possible chop at the end of the current campaign.

“Newton Ondari, while playing against Kariobangi Sharks sustained an injury which was perceived to be a ligament tear on his ankle and received medical attention at Machakos. However, a scan was done and the report indicates a minimal soft tissue injury," Zoo said in a statement that appeared on their official Facebook page.

“He will rest for a while as he receives medication and therapy as we hope to see him resume his great duties soon. We wish him a quick and speedy recovery."

Zoo is yet to win a game against and have managed to pick just a point in the last five meetings between them.

The 0-0 draw last season marks the only game they picked a point against Batoto Ba Mungu.

Across the games played between the two sides, Zoo have only four goals while Sofapaka have 10 to their names.