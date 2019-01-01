Zoo Kericho ready for Western Stima test in Kisumu

Zoo was left with a lean squad following the departure of key players at the end of last season

Zoo Kericho must work as a unit to pick something from a trip to Kisumu when they face Western Stima in a mid-week match, says head coach Sammy Okoth.

Zoo, who is sitting 13th on the log with just 11 points, five adrift of Stima, will have a tough afternoon at Moi Stadium in the Wednesday's clash, but Okoth is upbeat.

Speaking ahead of the game, Okoth says his side is going for nothing less than maximum points but warned that the dream can only be achieved if they work as a team.

"When we are training for these matches, a win is what we target and the game against Stima is just like any other. We have prepared them well and I am sure we can get something from this game. The good thing is that we play as a unit, we do not depend on a certain individual to help us get a win.

Article continues below

"It is going to be tough for sure, but if we manage to execute everything as planned then we can go home smiling."

Zoo has been inconsistent this season; winning just two of their last 11 games and losing four.