Zoo Kericho head coach Sammy Okoth warns Tusker to expect a tough game

The brewers have never won against Zoo at the Kericho Green Stadium and they will be aiming at registering their first win

Zoo Kericho head coach Sammy Okoth says his side will push Tusker to the wall when they face on Sunday.

The Kericho-based side is still adapting following the exit of its top players late last year, and has so far managed to collect eleven points from two wins and five draws. Despite the brewers coming into the match as favourites, Okoth believes his charges can get something.

“It is going to be a tough match but we have been preparing well for it, and we know we can get something. We are playing at home, and the fans will be behind us, so we have to take full advantage of that and take our chances. We know Tusker is a big team, but that does not mean we cannot win.

“Yes, we have not been taking our chances and that is an issue we have been working on. I hope this time round we will take them.”

Mike Madoya will face his former team for the first time since his departure.