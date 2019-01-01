Zoo Kericho coach Ken Ochieng targets to end a poor run against Sofapaka

Zoo Kericho official Ken Ochieng is hopeful that his charges can get maximum points when they play Sofapaka on Sunday.

The Kericho-based side has registered mixed results this season after the exit of its star players like Mike Madoya, Nicholas Kipkirui and Isaac Kipyegon. Despite coming into the match as underdogs, Ochieng is optimistic of a good result against the 2009 champions.

“We have never won against Sofapaka, it is the bitter truth, but this timer round we will try and make it happen. But it is a tricky game, challenging as well for us but we are going for a win, that is what we have prepared the players for and I know, we can get it.

“The players are motivated, and the fact that they have never defeated Sofapaka is a motivation as well,” Ochieng told Goal.com.

Zoo is 11th on the log with seven points after winning one game and drawing four.