Zoo Kericho coach Haman Iswekha: Every game is a Cup final

The Kericho-based side are currently fighting to avoid being relegated to the National Super League

head coach Haman Iswekha is confident that his team will survive relegation.

The Kericho-based side is currently placed in the promotion/relegation play-offs with 28 points after defeating 2-1 on Wednesday.

Iswekha says the road to safety is still bumpy but with good preparations, his side will manage to get enough points to stay in the top tier.

"We have managed to collect maximum points against Western Stima and that will definitely boost our confidence. But we have to maintain the momentum and treat every game as a Cup final in order to survive,” Iswekha told Goal.

“Our next game will be against away; it will be a tough one but anything apart from defeat is welcome. We want to collect wins in our remaining games but if not, a point will work.”

The tactician has also asked the fans to come out and support the team during this critical period.

“We need maximum support from everyone associated with our team. The fans have always been with us but we need them now more than ever.”

Two teams will be automatically relegated with the third last team going into a two-legged play-off with the team that will finish third in the National Super League (NSL).