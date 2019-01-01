Zoo Kericho cage struggling AFC Leopards as Kakamega Homeboyz trounce Bandari

Ingwe continued with their poor run in the league as Homeboyz smashed Bandari’s unbeaten run

Zoo Kericho picked their second win of the season in a 1-0 victory over AFC Leopards on Wednesday.

The result left a bitter taste on coach Marko Vasiljevic lips as AFC Leopards’ continued to post mixed results in the Kenyan Premier League.

Kevin Omondi’s second-half goal condemned Ingwe to another defeat this the season, leaving Valijevic with some serious questions to answer on the team’s chances of ending the drought to win the title.

Elsewhere, Bandari was handed their first defeat of the season in 4-0 defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz away in Kakamega. The shock defeat denied coach Bernard Mwalala’s side a chance to cut Mathare United’s lead after the ‘slum boys’ dropped two points against Kariobangi Sharks.

The two sides played out to a 0-0 draw in the ‘Slums Derby’.