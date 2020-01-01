Zoo FC's Iswekha has made me a better player - Neto

The striker is in a good form for the Kericho based side and has already scored seven goals this season

Zoo FC forward Collins Neto has explained how coach Herman Iswekha has sharpened his skills and made him play better for the team.

The lanky striker was dropped by Wazito FC after a series of inconsistent performances, but since making the switch to Zoo, the former Sugar player has managed to score seven goals this season and is aiming at getting at least 15 by the end of the current Kenyan Premier League ( ) campaign.

"I have indeed become a better player at Zoo as compared to my previous team," Neto told Goal.

"Coach Herman has been patient and the good thing is the way he has guided me especially in the attacking front. I am not yet done, I want to be better and the main aim is to help the team finish in a good position by the end of the season."

The experienced attacker has also promised to give his best when they play Wazito in their next league match.

"It will be a tough match, but we want to win and stay clear of the relegation zone; we will play according to instructions. I want to give my best and ensure the team gets a positive result," Neto concluded.

Zoo are 14th on the KPL table with 15 points after playing 20 matches.