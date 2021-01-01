'Zoo FC were naive against Gor Mahia in FKF Premier League game' - Iswekha

The Kericho-based team has not won any of their last five league games

Zoo FC coach Herman Iswekha believes his charges got nervous by the fact they were playing Gor Mahia in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League game on Wednesday at Kasarani Stadium.

The reigning champions claimed a 3-0 win to extended Zoo's winless run to five games. Prior to the game, the tactician had exuded confidence his charges would get a positive outcome.

However, they ended up returning to Kericho with nothing at all, apart from their third defeat in the five games they have played this season.

"As I have said on several occasions, many of my players do not have top-tier experience," Iswekha told Goal on Thursday.

"So when they saw Gor Mahia, they became nervous, because of naivety, and did not play as we had planned. It led to a slow start and we were eventually punished. We did nothing in the first half and our opponents capitalised on it.

"After the break, we improved our game but did not manage to get back into the match."

The tactician has further revealed his plans in the short transfer window as he aims at strengthening the team.

"Definitely I will bring on board three players to improve the team and ensure we perform well," Iswekha added.

"I will have to find an experienced defender to partner Pascal Ogweno because we are having a problem there. We will also sign a left-back and a forward to help Collins Neto.

"If we got those players I am confident we will perform better in the remaining campaign."

Meanwhile, K'Ogalo tactician Carlos Vaz Pinto was left impressed with the way his team played against their visitors.

Winger Samuel Onyango scored the opener before Kenneth Muguna added the second to hand the reigning champions victory and a clean sheet. A clinical strike in the additional minutes from Sydney Ochieng sealed the victory for the record league champions.

"In addition to winning, [on Wednesday], we achieved a goal that we had – not to concede goals," the Portuguese said.

"The opponents did not reach our goal many times and this is collective defensive work which we have trained a lot and it was reflected – the first time since I arrived here.

"Once again we will try to recover well and think about our next game."