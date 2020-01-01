Zoo FC vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will need a win against Zoo FC in order to widen the gap between them and their closest rivals in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title race.
With only four points separating them from KCB, Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz a win will surely be the only thing Gor Mahia will have on their minds at Kericho Green Stadium on Sunday.
But Zoo are expected to fight hard and perhaps win in order to avoid being sucked into an already raging relegation battle with Nzoia Sugar, Kisumu All-Stars and Chemelil Sugar.
|Game
|Zoo FC vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Sunday, February 23
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on KTN Burudani.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Zoo FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Lumumba Brian, Vincent Misikhu.
|Defenders
|Ambulwa Eugene, Murabwa Matini, Akiya Stanslaus, Alex Onchwari.
|Midfielders
|Otiso Fredrick, Sammy Ggolola, Gichana Geoffrey, Ondati Khepa, Dominic Kiprono.
|Forwards
|Neto Collins, Ongeri Dennis, Bernard Odhiambo.
With a fully fit squad to pick from, coach Herman Iswekha would want his players to fight for a win against the visiting giants during a game in front of their passionate home fans.
Probable XI for Zoo FC: Lumumba, Ambulwa, Matini, Akiya, Onchwari, Otiso, Gichana, Ondati, Kiprono, Neto, Ongeri.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano.
|Defenders
|Joachim Oluoch, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi Geoffrey Ochieng.
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi.
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya, Jackson Owusu, Edwin Lavatsa.
Gor Mahia ead coach Steven Polack will continue to miss the services of defender Philemon Otieno after the player failed to recover fully from a knee injury.
The full-back has never been involved since he picked an injury during the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier between Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Tanzania in August last year.
Wellington Ochieng is another defender Gor Mahia will miss as he is still injured and his date of return is not yet known. Assistant captain Joash Onyango will also sit out after he received a red card during their previous match against Western Stima which ended in a 1-1 draw.
In Onyango's absence, Joachim Oluoch could be partnered with Charles Momanyi at the heart of the defence.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Apudo, Oluoch, Ochieng, Momanyi, Wendo, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Omondi, Balinya.
Match Preview
Zoo and Gor Mahia have met seven times in the top flight and the Kericho-based club are yet to pick up a victory against the league champions.
They first met on March 13, 2017, during Zoo’s maiden campaign in the league when Gor Mahia’s Kenneth Muguna scoring the only goal of the game. On November 5, in the reverse fixture of that season, Zoo picked up their first-ever and only point against Gor Mahia after a 1-1 draw.
In the 2018 season, Zoo conceded eight goals and scored three against K'Ogalo. On February 15 at Kericho Green Stadium, Jacques Tuyisenge, Bernard Omondi, Samuel Onyango and Joachim Oluoch scored Gor Mahia's goals.
Kipkirui, who is now at Gor Mahia, together with Johnson Ligare scored Zoo's two goals then. On October 4, Gor Mahia got another big win as Wesley Onguso, Bernard Ondiek, Tuyisenge and Ochieng scored goals in the 4-1 win.
Michael Madoya scored the only goal for Zoo.
In the 2018/19 season, Gor Mahia earned a 4-0 win in both matches as they romped to another league title.
Ephrem Guikan scored a double while Onyango added the third before Erisa Ssekisambu scored the fourth on December 12 while Francis Kahata was red-carded during the tie.
In the reverse fixture on March 27, Dennis Oliech scored a brace as Muguna and Kipkirui each got a goal as Gor Mahia earning another huge win and a clean sheet against Zoo.
In the first meeting of the current season, the Green Army got a 1-0 win at Afraha Stadium courtesy of Boniface Omondi's strike.
With reports emerging Gor Mahia players revolted over empty salary promises in the week, it adds to Polack's headache on whether they are ready for the tie, physically and psychologically, on Sunday.
Polack has also challenged his strikers to be more lethal in front of goal after their 3-1 defeat to Sofapaka and a 1-1 draw against Western Stima on February 12.
“My strikers have not been clinical in front of goal and it is something I want them to improve on,” Polack told Goal on Friday.
“The league is now at a very crucial stage and we must be ready to score goals because they will help us at the end, I am not being critical to my strikers, no, I am just trying to push them to do the job properly.
“We have been scoring goals but most of them have either come from individual brilliance or teamwork and is the reason I want my strikers to take responsibility and start scoring goals.”