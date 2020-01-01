Zoo FC vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be eyeing to seal the double over the home side and cement their top spot on the 17-team table

will need a win against Zoo FC in order to widen the gap between them and their closest rivals in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title race.

With only four points separating them from , and Kakamega a win will surely be the only thing Gor Mahia will have on their minds at Kericho Green Stadium on Sunday.

But Zoo are expected to fight hard and perhaps win in order to avoid being sucked into an already raging relegation battle with , Kisumu All-Stars and Sugar.

Game Zoo FC vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, February 23 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be LIVE on KTN Burudani.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Zoo FC squad Goalkeepers Lumumba Brian, Vincent Misikhu.

Defenders Ambulwa Eugene, Murabwa Matini, Akiya Stanslaus, Alex Onchwari. Midfielders Otiso Fredrick, Sammy Ggolola, Gichana Geoffrey, Ondati Khepa, Dominic Kiprono.

Forwards Neto Collins, Ongeri Dennis, Bernard Odhiambo.

With a fully fit squad to pick from, coach Herman Iswekha would want his players to fight for a win against the visiting giants during a game in front of their passionate home fans.

Probable XI for Zoo FC: Lumumba, Ambulwa, Matini, Akiya, Onchwari, Otiso, Gichana, Ondati, Kiprono, Neto, Ongeri.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano. Defenders Joachim Oluoch, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi Geoffrey Ochieng. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi. Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya, Jackson Owusu, Edwin Lavatsa.

Gor Mahia ead coach Steven Polack will continue to miss the services of defender Philemon Otieno after the player failed to recover fully from a knee injury.

The full-back has never been involved since he picked an injury during the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier between Kenya’s Harambee Stars and in August last year.

Wellington Ochieng is another defender Gor Mahia will miss as he is still injured and his date of return is not yet known. Assistant captain Joash Onyango will also sit out after he received a red card during their previous match against which ended in a 1-1 draw.

In Onyango's absence, Joachim Oluoch could be partnered with Charles Momanyi at the heart of the defence.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Apudo, Oluoch, Ochieng, Momanyi, Wendo, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Omondi, Balinya.