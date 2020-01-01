Zoo FC star Neto 'has nothing to prove' vs Wazito FC

The attacker has scored seven goals in the top tier this season and will be targeting another goal on Sunday

Zoo FC forward Collins Neto said he will not be trying to prove a point against former employers Wazito FC when the two teams meet in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The winger was released by the 2018/19 National Super League champions after struggling for consistency. However, the former and player has been a hit at the Kericho-based side, managing to get seven goals this season.

"I have no grudge against Wazito, and I will not be proving any point when we play them on [Sunday]," Neto told Goal.

"Neto and Wazito and Neto at Zoo are two different players; while the former struggled where he was, the latter is doing better.

"All I want to do is play well and help Zoo win the game. We are not in a good position and we have to fight to get a win."

Zoo lost their last match against 3-2 and the towering attacker has urged his side to make amends for the defeat.

"Against Gor, we were punished because of the mistakes we made; they were high profile blunders from us. We have trained well this season, managed to find a solution and we will push for a win at Kenyatta Stadium [in Machakos]," Neto concluded.

The two teams have met three times and Wazito have won twice and drawn the other game.