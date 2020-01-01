Zoo FC star Neto 'has nothing to prove' vs Wazito FC
Zoo FC forward Collins Neto said he will not be trying to prove a point against former employers Wazito FC when the two teams meet in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.
The winger was released by the 2018/19 National Super League champions after struggling for consistency. However, the former Chemelil and Sony Sugar player has been a hit at the Kericho-based side, managing to get seven goals this season.
"I have no grudge against Wazito, and I will not be proving any point when we play them on [Sunday]," Neto told Goal.
"Neto and Wazito and Neto at Zoo are two different players; while the former struggled where he was, the latter is doing better.
"All I want to do is play well and help Zoo win the game. We are not in a good position and we have to fight to get a win."
Zoo lost their last match against Gor Mahia 3-2 and the towering attacker has urged his side to make amends for the defeat.
"Against Gor, we were punished because of the mistakes we made; they were high profile blunders from us. We have trained well this season, managed to find a solution and we will push for a win at Kenyatta Stadium [in Machakos]," Neto concluded.
The two teams have met three times and Wazito have won twice and drawn the other game.