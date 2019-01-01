Zoo FC owner Ken Ochieng: New players will turn into stars

The youngsters have been tipped to fill the void left by senior players who joined rival teams at the start of the season

Zoo FC owner and chairman Ken Ochieng has revealed that he has been impressed by the new players in the team.

Ochieng pointed out that these new members have proven their capability and will improve further.

Isaac Kipyegon, Mike Madoya and Nicholas Kipkirui left the Kericho-based outfit for greener pastures, so Ochieng replaced them with youngsters.

“I am impressed with newbies like Newton Ondari, Micah Kipyego and Santo. These are future stars. Derrick Anami has also stepped up a gear or two. Let’s just be patient with them. That has always been my guiding principle. I believe the second leg will test our resolve. I also believe we have it in us to keep our heads above the water," Ochieng was quoted in a statement on the club’s Facebook page.

Ochieng also admitted that it was a blow for the team to lose their head coach Sammy Okoth who left to join rivals .

“Too bad we have lost Sammy (Okoth), a decent guy, I have nothing bad to say about him. I wish him well in his new endeavours. We trust the new lot will take the team to new heights as their motivation now is obviously different from what those we left had,” added Ochieng.

Zoo are fighting to survive in the top-flight as they find themselves languishing at the bottom of the 18-team table.