'Zoo FC must get something from Gor Mahia game in FKF Premier League' - Iswekha

The Kericho-based charges have managed to get two points from the four games they have played

Zoo FC coach Herman Iswekha has put on notice, stating his charges must get a positive outcome when they meet on Wednesday in the FKF Premier League.

The Kericho-based charges have so far played two matches in the league, managing to get two draws and as many wins. The latest result was a 2-1 loss to FC on Saturday.

K'Ogalo have been inconsistent in the league - they have managed to get nine points from their six games and have managed to get three wins and as many losses.

More teams

"We have been playing well despite managing just two points from the four games we have played," Iswekha told Goal on Monday.

"The major problem has been on inexperience; the majority of my players have not played in the top tier, and they are making unnecessary mistakes. However, this is bound to change because we are working on something.

"You will see a very big change when we play Gor Mahia. It is not going to be easy for them and I am confident we will get a positive result. [Gor Mahia] will not have it easy against us. We must get something from the game."

On Saturday, Zoo played the 11-time champions and ended up losing the game 2-1. Alex Onchwari scored for the home team with Luke Namanda and Henry Meja replying for the visitors.

"It was basic mistakes that cost us at least a point against Tusker," Iswekha continued.

"While at 1-1, we made a mistake in the danger zone when [Fredrick] Otiso fouled [Boniface] Muchiri in the box.

"Actually there was no clear danger because Muchiri was not in a position where he would have scored from. But due to inexperience, we gave away a penalty.

Article continues below

"But soon, it will change, we have a good team and we will eventually start getting results, starting with the Gor Mahia game."

The former striker has hinted he might be forced to sign an experienced defender to help him at the back considering it is only Pascal Ogweno who is experienced at the back.

The defender was signed in the initial transfer window from reigning champions Gor Mahia.