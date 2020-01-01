Zoo FC, Mathare United & Ulinzi Stars miss out on FKF Premier League grant

The three ‘rebel’ clubs have been left out as the federation wired the first grant from sponsors to 15 clubs in the top-flight

The Football Federation (FKF) has officially disbursed the first grant to Premier League clubs.

Goal can exclusively reveal the money was wired to the clubs' accounts on Friday but ‘rebel’ clubs Zoo FC, , and have been left out, after their decision not to sign the endorsement deal between the FKF and broadcast partners StarTimes.

Some of the clubs, who have already received the grant from both BetKing and StarTimes, say it will go a long way to boost their preparation for this weekend and upcoming league matches.

“We have received Sh2million and it is a boost for us,” chairman Evans Kadenge told Goal on Friday.

The three ‘rebel’ clubs had been given the chance to peruse through the StarTimes deal and confirm if they will sign the same, but it seems they did not agree with it.

A source, privy to the money issue, has now told Goal the three clubs have been left out of the first grant.

“Both Zoo, Mathare United and Ulinzi Stars will not receive the Sh2million from BetKing and StarTimes,” the source told Goal. “All the other clubs have been sent the grant, those in have already received the amount and the rest will have money hit their bank accounts before the end of business on Friday.”

, who were also among the ‘rebel’ clubs, have been sent the first grant as the FKF have used the letter of endorsement signed by club secretary-general Sam Ochola.

In a recent interview, FKF president Nick Mwendwa said they will move on with their activities with or without the ‘rebel’ clubs.

“We don’t have time to waste, we have given them time to sign the deal and we are waiting for their response,” Mwendwa told Goal. “It is upon them to see if they sign or not, but as FKF we are not waiting for anyone, we already have a bus of 15 teams and will proceed with what we have.”

The 2020-21 season kicked off last weekend with eight matches played across the country and three of them televised live by StarTimes.

AFC opened the season with a 2-1 win against .