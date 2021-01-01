Zoo FC down Vihiga United for first win, Wazito FC fall to Western Stima

The Kericho club earned a slim win against their rivals as the determined Powermen fought for all points against Francis Kimanzi's side

Zoo FC managed to pick up their first win in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League season after beating Vihiga United 1-0 on Saturday at Kericho Green Stadium.

Alex Onchwari, who was voted the man of the match, scored the only goal of the encounter that separated the struggling sides as the first half was about to end.

The hosts could have taken a lead in the 13th minute when Kepha Ondati and Mathew Tayo combined well before the former crossed the ball for Collins Neto, who failed to beat Vihiga United's goalkeeper from close range.

After a number of missed opportunities, Zoo finally broke the deadlock in the 45th minute when Castro Lihanda delivered a cross that was controlled by Tayo, whose effort was cleared, but the ball fellto Onchwari to slot home from a second rebound.

Vihiga United were unable to get an equaliser in the entirety of the second half as Zoo picked up maximum points for the first time in the ongoing campaign.

At Moi Stadium, Wazito were defeated 1-0 by Western Stima as the goal by Baron Oketch handed the Kisumu club the first-ever win over the Nairobi club.

Oketch scored in the 28th-minute and Francis Kimanzi made a change in the 37th minute when he withdrew Vincent Oburu for Michael Owino.

There were more changes for Wazito early in the second half when Ali Hassan and Dennis Ng'ang'a were replaced by Musa Masika and Joseph Odhiambo before Boniface Omondi came on for Whyvonne Isuza.

The changes, however, could not stop Western Stima from emerging winners at home.

At Mbaraki, Bandari had to fight hard to ensure they shared the points with Nzoia Sugar after a 1-1 draw.

Nzoia Sugar took the lead in the 24th minute when Gabriel Wandera scored from the spot-kick.

The Dockers almost equalised in the 32nd minute when Felly Mulumba's fierce shot was punched into play by Nzoia Sugar goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi, and Danson Namaskha collected the spilt ball, but he was not quick enough to pull the trigger from close range.

Willliam Wadri equalised for Bandari in the 67th minute when he struck a fierce shot that Katasi had no chance of stopping.

In a bid to strengthen the midfield, head coach Casa Mbungo made a change in the 81st minute when he took off Wadri and brought on Collins Aagde.

Nzoia Sugar stayed put and ensured they picked up a point against Bandari who have been in good form.

Finally, Sofapaka ended Bidco United's winning run of three matches after a 0-0 draw in Wundanyi. Bidco United had defeated Zoo, Mathare United and Tusker on the way before they shared the points with Batoto ba Mungu away from home.