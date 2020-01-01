Zoo FC determined to stop Wazito FC on Sunday - Iswekha

The promoted side have collected five points from their last three matches and are currently looking stronger

Zoo FC head coach Herman Iswekha is aiming at ending Wazito FC's three-match unbeaten run when the two teams meet in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this weekend.

The 2018/19 National Super League champions have managed to collect five points from the last three games. After a 1-1 draw with Kakamega at a tough Bukhungu Stadium, the promoted side managed to defeat 2-1 before settling to a one-all draw against FC.

"I understand [Wazito] are getting their confidence back but we want to go and get a result that will make our fans happy," Iswekha told Goal.

"We were unfortunate to lose our last game at home when we played , but it is the past. Our focus is on Sunday's match; I believe we can stop Wazito because we need a win to get from the position we are currently in. My players are ready for the task."

Zoo have never defeated Wazito in the past three meetings; they have managed to draw once and lost the remaining games, but the former AFC believes his charges are better now.

"Indeed we have not had a good run against [Wazito] but it is history which we can change at any given time. I have a strong belief that this weekend we will change it; it is going to be tough but we are determined," Iswekha concluded.

Sunday's match will be played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos from 1 pm.