Zoo FC coach Sammy Okoth ditches club amid Vihiga United interest

The coach has thrown in the towel just a day after guiding the Kericho-based side to a win over Vihiga United

FC has confirmed that their head coach Sammy Okoth has requested to leave the club.

Okoth is quitting the Kericho-based outfit just hours after sacked the entire bench, which included coach Mike Mururi, assistant coach Francis Xavier and Tom Tera.

Reports indicate that Okoth might be headed to Vihiga to try and salvage their season. Vihiga fired the technical bench after falling to Zoo 1-0 at Kericho Green Stadium on Wednesday.

“Notice! Our head coach Sammy Okoth has requested to take a sabbatical leave to attend to personal family matters at home. The management heeded his plea and we hope to see him back soon after he sorts this matters," Zoo said in a statement that appeared on their Facebook page.

"He has left behind an able team to run the team in his absence and there is no course for alarm. All the best and see you soon coach Sammy!”

Article continues below

Zoo and Vihiga United both have 20 points on the KPL table, but the latter has played one more game.

Should Okoth be appointed the new Vihiga coach, he will have the hard task of saving their season with two tough matches coming up.

They will play on April 21 at home before facing at Afraha Stadium three days later.