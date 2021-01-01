Zoo FC coach Iswekha reacts after first win in FKF Premier League

The Kericho-based charges collected maximum points for the first time this season and the tactician insists it is confidence booster

Zoo FC head coach Herman Iswekha was impressed with the way his charges played in a 1-0 win over Vihiga United in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League outing at the Kericho Stadium on Saturday.

Alex Onchwari scored the lone goal to help the Tea Leaves Farmers register their first league victory this season after 12 attempts.

The tactician was, however, not impressed with the way his team missed good scoring opportunities.

"This win is what we have been yearning for and everyone in the team is happy that it has finally come," Iswekha told Goal on Sunday.

"The three points came courtesy of hard work and good coordination on the pitch. It has been long overdue and I believe it has opened doors for many more in our forthcoming assignments.

"Yes, we won but I also felt we missed many chances; we had about four opportunities that we did not take. On a good day, we would have won the game by three or four goals."

Iswekha has further explained why the win is important and vital for his players ahead of forthcoming assignments.

"It is the motivation we needed, especially the players because it will boost their confidence," the tactician added.

"Sometimes, when the team is struggling, a win can change a lot of things. I am sure you will see changes when we play KCB."

Should the supporters expect another win over the Bankers in the next league outing?

"It is going to be a tough game for sure and from the way we played Vihiga, we have every reason to be optimistic of getting a positive result," the coach continued.

Article continues below

"There are some areas we need to adjust to ensure we do not make costly mistakes because KCB are a good side with good players and experienced coach as well."

The Kericho-based charges are currently at the bottom of the table. Apart from the aforementioned win, they have drawn three games and lost eight. They have also conceded 19 goals and scored just seven.

Tusker, AFC Leopards and Bandari take the first three positions on the table while the Bankers come in fourth with Kariobangi Sharks taking the fifth position.