Zlatan addresses Milan future after scoring in friendly for Hammarby

The veteran striker delivered an update on his situation at San Siro after finding the net for the Swedish outfit on Friday

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken out on his future at Milan after scoring in a friendly for Hammarby, expressing a desire to play football for as long as he can.

The Milan centre-forward has been training with Hammarby during the coronavirus crisis, with still in a state of lockdown and the 2019-20 season currently on hiatus.

Ibrahimovic bought shares in the Swedish club last year, and was granted permission to return to his homeland in March.

The ex- international took part in an internal friendly at the Tele2 Arena on Friday, which saw Hammarby, Bajans and IK Frej split into two teams.

Ibrahimovic, who signed a six-month deal at San Siro during the winter transfer window, addressed his position at Milan after the match, admitting he is not sure whether he will be offered the chance to extend his stay in the Italian capital.

"I have a contract with Milan and we will see how it ends there, if it ends," Ibrahimovic told Dplay.

"I want to play football for as long as I can and be able to contribute something, not just play for what I have done or who I am.

"We'll see what happens - who knew coronavirus would come and turn the world upside down in two weeks?"

Ibrahimovic added on his recent spell with Hammarby: "I am very grateful that I am allowed to join the training when everything is closed in Europe, especially in Italy where you're not allowed training and you have to be indoors."

The 38-year-old frontman re-joined Milan in January after calling time on a hugely successful two-year spell in with the .

He contributed four goals and one assist in ten outings in all competitions for the Rossoneri before the season was called to a halt, with Stefano Pioli's side now sitting seventh in the standings.

Milan are now only three points adrift of the European places, but it is not yet known for certain when it will be safe for the campaign to resume as the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19 continues across the globe.