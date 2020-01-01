Ziyech: Chelsea new boy named Ajax Player of the Year third time in a row

The Morocco international capped his impressive stay at Amsterdam with another award before his summer switch to Stamford Bridge

's latest signing Hakim Ziyech has been named Player of the Year for the third time in a row.

The playmaker was outstanding in Erik ten Hag's side with a contribution of nine goals and 18 assists across all competitions this season before the Dutch Eredivisie was annulled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ziyech joined Ajax from league rivals Twente in 2016 and during his four-year spell at the club, he won the Player of the Year award thrice – the 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

1, 2, & 𝟑. Ajax Player of the Year: 𝙃𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙈 𝙕𝙄𝙔𝙀𝘾𝙃 🧙‍♂️ #WizardOfAMS pic.twitter.com/sOLdTCcXAU — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 15, 2020

Ahead of his €40 move to Chelsea in July, he provided 49 goals and 71 assists in the last four seasons at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ajax were at the top of the table before the Eredivisie was initially suspended, ahead of AZ Alkmaar only on goal difference, but they were denied the title after the Dutch Football Federation declared the 2019-20 campaign void with no winner or relegations.

“That would have been my closing in style. As it is now, you do not want it to end. But over a longer period of time, I will cherish my best memories,” Ziyech said in reaction to the development.

“And then, of course, that brings up last season. The championship, but especially our journey in the , how we amazed the whole world with our game. It all fit.

“That not only gives me a special feeling for all the players, but I think it will last forever. We left something at Ajax. And for me, it is now time for something new.”

Ziyech’s move to Chelsea in July would be his first adventure outside the having previously played for Heerenveen, Twente in the Dutch top-flight since his professional career started in 2012.

The 27-year-old claimed the Blues’ style of play convinced him to agree to a five-year deal with Frank Lampard’s side who are fourth in the Premier League this season.

“Happy, proud, I am excited and I cannot wait. They (Chelsea) are a big club in a big competition," he said.

“I like the style of play, they play really attacking football, and that is something that fits me and that is one of the biggest reasons I chose [them].”