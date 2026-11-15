'Of course it is annoying!' – Zinedine Zidane blasts media reports over his relationship with Kylian Mbappe

France head coach Zinedine Zidane has strongly denied any friction between himself and captain Kylian Mbappe. Speaking ahead of their crucial UEFA Nations League fixture against Turkey, Zidane branded media speculation regarding their relationship as entirely false and annoying.
Zidane hits back at Mbappe rift rumours
France head coach Zinedine Zidane has firmly put to bed any talk of a strained relationship with national team captain Kylian Mbappe. Speaking ahead of Sunday's crucial UEFA Nations League clash against Turkey in Bordeaux, Zidane addressed media speculation head-on.
With Les Bleus needing a victory to secure qualification on a high note, the manager stressed that unity within the camp remains absolute.
'The relationship is perfectly fine'
Press conference inquiries quickly turned to rumoured friction between the manager and his star striker ahead of the Stade Atlantique fixture. With an impassive expression, Zidane made it clear that stories of a fallout are completely wide of the mark.
"I don't quite understand what's being written," Zidane stated firmly. "I'm not going to get into the debate; the relationship is perfect. For the player as well as for me. I can't stop what's being said."
When pressed on whether the ongoing reports had frustrated him, the former midfielder admitted that the speculation is wearing thin. "Yes, the things that come back to me, of course, are quite annoying," he added.
Tactical plans and squad updates for Turkey
On the pitch, Zidane confirmed that Mbappe will start in his preferred position, leading a 4-3-3 attacking trident as France look to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat against Italy. "Of course it changes everything, we'd rather have him with us than not have him," Zidane noted regarding his talisman.
Elsewhere in camp, young forward Désiré Doué trained despite struggling with an unstable tooth following an elbow from Davide Frattesi. Meanwhile, players like Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola are tipped to support Mbappe in attack, with defensive changes expected as Les Bleus chase victory.
All eyes on Bordeaux showdown with Turkey
Sunday evening's encounter at the Stade Atlantique carries massive significance as Les Bleus aim to bounce back and seal their qualification status in style. Zidane's men know that a strong performance against the Turks will banish memories of their San Siro setback.
With the squad fully focused and their captain primed to lead the line, France are ready to deliver a statement display in their final group outing.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.