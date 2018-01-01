Zimbabwean forward Roderick Mutuma signs for Congolese side FC Lupopo

The former Dynamos forward's move to FC Lupopo is his second transfer outside Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean international striker Roderick Mutuma has joined DR Congolese side FC Lupopo on a two-year deal.

Mutuma joined Lupopo from Zimbabwe Premier League side Nichrut, who were relegated at the end of the 2018 season.

Usually known to rise up to huge challenges due to his big-match temperament, the 30-year-old is relishing the chance feature against Congolese giants TP Mazembe and AS Vita.

"I am excited to join FC Lupopo. They are a big team in the DRC and this is the kind of move I needed," Mutuma told Goal.

"I am happy to sign for this club and I will work hard to help them win games and trophies. I will put 100 percent effort. You know I love such big games against TP Mazembe and AS Vita. I know they have a very huge following here and I cannot wait to face them."

Former Zimbabwe international players Phillip Marufu, goalkeeper Ephraim Mazarura, Mtshumayeli Moyo and Carrington Gomba have previously played for Lupopo.

"A lot of people here love Phidza (Marufu). I will call him for some advice," Mutuma said.

The nomadic Mutuma is one of the few Zimbabwean players to have played for all the three Zimbabwe traditional giants-Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps United.

He was part of the Zimbabwe national team at the African Nations Championship in Rwanda two years ago.