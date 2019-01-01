Zidane promises Real Madrid goalkeeper clarity as Courtois exit talk builds

The Blancos boss has already dropped the Belgium international and says there will be "no debate" over his No.1 for the 2019-20 campaign

Zinedine Zidane claims there “will be no debate about the goalkeeping position next season” at , with Thibaut Courtois currently being linked with a move away from the club.

The international only moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2018.

After many windows of speculation, the Blancos finally acquired another goalkeeper to compete with Keylor Navas.

Courtois had made no secret of his desire to return to the Spanish capital from following three productive seasons on loan at .

The 26-year-old has, however, found the going tough back in La Liga and serious questions have been asked of his future.

Upon returning to the Madrid helm, Zidane dropped the Belgian and restored Navas. He then selected his son Luca for a 3-2 victory over lowly Huesca.

Further speculation surrounding Courtois’ future has built on the back of those snubs, as he is linked with a switch to giants , and Zidane says answers are coming.

Quizzed on whether he plans to continue rotating his options in 2019-20, the Blancos boss said: “That depends on which goalkeepers we will have next season.

“At the moment, we have three very good keepers and we'll see what happens next season.

“There will be no debate about the goalkeeping position next season - it will be very clear.”

Navas previously enjoyed first-choice standing under Zidane during the Frenchman’s initial spell as Madrid manager.

He slipped down the pecking order this season, but now appears to be back in favour.

Courtois, meanwhile, could be nudged towards the exits just 12 months into the six-year contract he penned upon his arrival.

Zidane has stopped short of confirming that will be his intention, but he has not offered his backing to an under-fire performer either.

That should ensure that the transfer talk rumbles on through to the summer, when definitive calls will be made and the Blancos will be left in a position to make it clear who their favoured No.1 is.