Zidane favours Real Madrid's La Liga triumph over Champions League success

The Frenchman was quick to distinguish between the two competitions after celebrating more silverware on Thursday

Zinedine Zidane described Real Madrid's latest La Liga triumph as one of his best days in the professional game and declared it sweeter than his triumphs.

Karim Benzema scored twice as Los Blancos defeated Villarreal 2-1 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano to secure the trophy with a game to spare.

Madrid won 10 straight games since restarted after the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, while it marks the first silverware they have won since Zidane returned for a second spell as head coach in March 2019.

Zidane has now won 11 trophies over his two spells and dedicated the title to Madrid's supporters, who could only watch at home as restrictions remain in place due to Covid-19.

"We won the league in the end because we won the most points it's as simple as that," he told La Liga's coverage of the game.

"Today is one of the best days for me as a professional and after everything that happened, the three-month break, it's fantastic what's been achieved.

"It's strange for everyone, we can't control the situation, we would have loved to be with the supporters, hopefully that can happen further down the line but for a question of health that can't happen.

"But I'm sure the supporters are happy celebrating at home. I say hello to all those supporters watching at home."

Zidane led Madrid to three straight Champions League titles during his first stint but when asked if this achievement was better, he replied: "Yes, yes.

"Look, the Champions League is the Champions League but the Spanish league requires such an amount of effort. 38 weeks and effort and at the end of those 38 weeks you have more points than everyone else. It's fantastic."

Zidane said Madrid's achievement would not be possible if it were not for the entire efforts of everyone in his squad, including those on the fringe who have not featured as often as their core regulars.

"Well I have my role to play, I believe in the players and I'm just happy for them because they're a group of humans before footballers, they're good people," Zidane added.

"I'm just happy, I'm very content.

"Even the players who didn't play as much they were committed, there are always players who play more and players who play less but you have to give something to the team even if you're one of those who's not playing more.

"If you want to win things, everyone has to contribute, it's difficult to win every week, there are 38 weeks - look at us we're winning it on the penultimate match day."