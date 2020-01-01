Zesco United's Were praises coach Aswani for career turning point

The forward says the tactician remains the reason he is still a footballer today after his 2011 advice

Harambee Stars and Zesco United striker Jesse Were has credited his youth coach Glyde Aswani for his career development.

The Zesco United all-time top scorer said had it not been for Aswani's intervention in 2011, he would have considered leaving the football scene forever. The coach's advice saved Were's career came after the Kibera-born star failed to impress during his trials with Kenyan Premier League ( ) side nine years ago.

“He [Aswani] has made me from scratch having coached me at U12 and U14 categories. He instilled a good mentality in our teams by letting us know that we should always play to win,” Were told Standard Sports as he praised the tactician.

“We always felt that he was putting us under pressure but he told us one day it would pay off. Aswani is like a brother and father figure to me. He has never lost hope in me."

Aswani explained how his unfruitful time at KCB almost made the striker quit the game forever.

“The trials took one week and he [Were] was rejected on the final day. He told me that he wanted to quit football and pursue his studies abroad but I told him not to lose hope,” stated Aswani.

Were went on to play for local heavyweights FC and but he made his name while turning out for the former. He emerged as the league's top scorer with 22 goals against Michael Olunga's 19 and was crowned with his only KPL Golden Boot in 2015.

“He is a complete goal poacher and I knew he would perform well. He is hard-working and disciplined. That’s why he remained committed unlike some of his peers who turned to crime and ended up losing their lives,” Aswani said of the Harambee Stars forward.

Although Were has not enjoyed much playtime for the national team, he knows of the similarities and differences between the club and international football.

“At club level, you play week in, week out, unlike the national team where there are only one or two games. There is not much time to rectify your mistakes but that’s how football is. You can’t be a hundred per cent all the time,” he concluded.

Were has scored 14 goals for the Faz Super League defending champions this season and his overall tally, of 94 goals for the Ndola-based side, has indeed made him a fan favourite.