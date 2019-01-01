Zesco United's Were and Akumu combine to thump Lusaka Dynamos FC

The Kenyan stars were on stellar displays as their Zambian club beat their capital city rivals in a league encounter on Wednesday

Hat-trick hero Jesse Were led Zesco United to a healthy 4-1 win over Lusaka Dynamos FC on Wednesday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The former and striker got his first goal in the 17th minute. The Kenyan forward got his brace a minute to the hour mark and only took another five minutes to get a hat-trick in the evening.

Kenyan midfield star, Anthony Akumu scored Zesco United's fourth goal while David Owino, another Harambee Stars player, scored an own goal which saw Lusaka Dynamos return to the city with a consoling goal.

The Faz Super League reigning champions have been in good form and are also preparing to play their first Caf group match against Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto of Angola on November 29.

Team Ya Ziko lead the log with 24 points after eight matches while Lusaka Dynamos are 14th with eight points though they have played one more game.

Zesco United XI: Jacob Banda, Simon Silwimba, John Chishimba, David Owino, Marcel Kalonda, Adrian Chama, John Ching’andu, Anthony Akumu, Winston Kalengo, Thabani Kamusoko, Jesse Were,

Subs: Mwila Phiri, Dieddonne Ntibahezwa, Umaru Kasumba, Quadri Kola, Clement Mwape, Enock Sabumukama, Kondwani Mtonga.

Lusaka Dynamos XI: McArthur Arakaza, Walters Obasi, Ocean Mushuri, Dauda Dennis, George Chilufya 25, Sydney Kalume, Willy Stephanus, Marvin Jere, Tardelie Ilunga, Mousa Lemisa, Emmanuel Habasimbi,

Subs: Monga Ndala, Godfrey Chibanga, Baba Basile, Moyo Zimiseleni, Geshom Mwale, John Phiri, Poso Mayenga 19.