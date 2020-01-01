Zesco United’s Makwatta recalled to replace Olunga in Harambee Stars squad

The former AFC Leopards striker has been handed a call to the national team after the Resyol striker failed to return home from Japan

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has been forced to make another change to his squad after recalling striker John Makwatta.

The former AFC man, who currently features for Zesco United in the Zambian Premier League, has been given the chance to replace Michael Olunga, whom Goal exclusively reported will miss the qualifying double-header against Comoros.

“The coach has moved to fill Olunga void by recalling Makwatta to the team,” a source in the team told Goal on Tuesday. “It is unfortunate that Olunga, who is our key striker will not make it for the double-header.”

Olunga could not make it for the match set for Wednesday because his Japanese team Kashiwa Reysol currently had at least three players and their coach test positive for Covid-19.

As such the club has asked the playing unit to self-quarantine for 14 days and thus Olunga has missed the chance to travel to for the double-header.

On Monday, the FKF issued a statement stating Olunga had requested the technical bench to exempt him from the two matches against Comoros.

“Michael Olunga has requested to be exempted from the team due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country from which he plies his trade,” read the statement from the federation obtained by Goal.

Other strikers in the Kenya squad are John Avire and Masoud Juma.

Comoros are expected in Kenya on Tuesday, November 10, and will thereafter have a feel of Kasarani Stadium at 19:00.

It will be Kenya’s first match under new coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, who was appointed a month ago to take over the mantle after the FKF parted ways with former coach Francis Kimanzi on mutual agreement.

The last time Kenya played against the island nation in Nairobi was in the 2015 Afcon qualifier on May 8, 2014, when they emerged 1-0 winners with the return leg ending 2-2 after goals from Victor Wanyama and Clifford Miheso.

Kenya are currently second in Group G after managing two draws from their first two matches, 1-1 against and the same scoreline against Togo.