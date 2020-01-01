Zesco United will rise from Zamalek SC and Nkwazi FC losses - Lwandamina

Team Ya Ziko has experienced difficult moments in the past 10 days after falling to their opponents

Zesco United head coach George Lwandamina is confident they will rise again after two straight losses to SC and Nkwazi FC.

After going down 2-0 to Zamalek in a Caf tie in , Team Ya Ziko were downed 1-0 by Nkwazi in their Faz Super League tie on January 15. Lwandamina hopes his team, who are winless in the continental competition, will rise after those setbacks.

“If you saw the composition of the team we came with [to play Nkwazi]; it was slightly different from the usual starters. It is in the same vein we gave others a little bit of rest because of the intensity of the game in coupled with travelling,” Lwandamina was quoted by the club's Facebook page.

“It was easy for us to see in training the players were tired so we had to leave some behind. We made a decision to use Jesse [Were] and Adrian [Chama] for the sake of inspiring their colleagues.

“In totality, this has had an effect on the team. However, the results we are getting is just a phase.”

The former Yanga SC coach further lamented the defensive approaches most Zambian teams employ whenever they are playing against the champions.

“We lost concentration in the early minutes of the game and that’s what gave them [Nkwazi] the opportunity to score. After that, they put all their men behind the ball and it seems it’s how every team will be playing when they face Zesco United,” complained the tactician.

“As I have said before, the boys will rise again. You can see in all the games we have played they are putting in their best, unfortunately, results haven’t been favourable to us.

“I expect them to rise again.”

Zesco United are fourth in the Champions League’s Group A with just two points from four matches. and Primeiro de Agosto are the other teams in the group.

On their domestic league standings, Zesco United dropped to the fourth place with 31 points although they have played three fewer games than their opponents.