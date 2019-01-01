'Zero talent, zero tactical plan' - Nigerians lash out at Flying Eagles after Ukraine draw

The Flying Eagles settled for a draw in their final Group D game, which was enough for them to secure a place in the Round of 16

Football enthusiasts are still not pleased with 's performance at the Fifa U20 World Cup after they settled for a 1-1 draw against on Thursday.

After missing his first penalty in the first half, Muhamed Tijani redeemed himself in the 51st minute by converting from the spot in his second attempt to cancel out Danylo Sikan's opener.

The result leaves Nigeria in third place in Group D behind Ukraine and USA with four points after three games.

Despite booking their place in the next round as one of the best third-placed teams, Nigerians are not convinced by the performance of Paul Aigbogun's boys.

There's nothing good about this Nigeria U20 side,zero talent,zero knowledge of the game,zero flair not even a tactical plan.....they're just playing gbas gbos football. — Shy Yoruba Angel👻🇸🇪🇳🇬 (@Enigma_walexy) May 30, 2019

Flying Eagles are only playing to sell themselves. Tactical prowess of Paul Aigbogun = Zero — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) May 30, 2019

Muhammad Tijani can't score from open play, still can't score from the spot. He is by far the poorest Flying Eagle in the tourney. Poorer than his spot kick tonight. You know there is problem when he couldn't score against the other day. #U20WC #NGRUKR #FIFAU20WorldCup — Godwin Odiko ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) May 30, 2019

Paul Aigbogun 😞😞😞😞 — IbkSports (@IbkSports) May 30, 2019

I thought 2009 u17 was the oldest young team produced by NFF until I met this 2019 current Nigeria u20 team pic.twitter.com/bfogxjnJKa — Alexander Stark (@dhotun) May 30, 2019

I supported yesterday, and today I'm supporting Nigeria U20 team.

My life span has reduced for sure. — OneManRiot (@IK_VENDOR) May 30, 2019

when the commentator said :

Nigeria u20 striker Tijani 6'6 is with the ball

Tijani is just 18 years old.

Giving that he's 18,

I wonder if he's fully grown by now.



Me and the guy wey dey watch the match where like pic.twitter.com/QruWxRW4tH — PHemmy Germann (@oluwafemigerman) May 30, 2019

Aigbogun has lost it for this nigeria u20 side.. long balls are not working , why don't you try something else.. what is possession without goal 🙄🙄 #U20WC — phunny Meh (@ofonime_ukpe) May 30, 2019

This Nigeria U20 team is absolutely trash, arguably the worst in the country's history, and to think 95% of them are over aged, go to secondary schools you will see far better players than this idiots. #U20WC — Emzel (@Emzyl23) May 30, 2019

Nigeria U20 side the worst ever.... Please can we just start AFCON already — Adeyinka Emmanuel (@brymolee_007) May 30, 2019

How did nigeria football get to this useless level, we can’t even make the right selection of best players to represent us in this U20 World Cup in 🇵🇱 — Elvis (@finel2010) May 30, 2019

This Nigeria players has got 0 level of skills... Even u13 won't play like this... They can't pass, dribble past a player or lob... And they are U20.... Pathetic. #U20WC2019 — H7 (@7Haranmik) May 30, 2019

This is the most disorganised team have ever watched, Nigeria u20 — adedeji oluwatobi (@chizlejaaju) May 30, 2019

Nigeria u20 no single talent.... All of them paid bribe pic.twitter.com/04K1LjG771 — Ibeace Chinedu (@IbeaceC) May 27, 2019

These nigeria U20 players are not serious — DROGO! (@spluficabiola) May 30, 2019

Nigeria u20 playing cross and nod when no one is in the box. — Bad influence ‏אֵל שַׁדַּי (@Davidchibike) May 30, 2019