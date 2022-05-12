Zero key passes and zero goals: Stats underline Nketiah's Arsenal display against Tottenham Hotspur

Eddie Nketiah struggled as Arsenal bowed 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in Thursday’s Premier League outing.

The former England youth international of Ghanaian descent got a brace against Leeds United his last time out – and he was aiming to continue his fine goalscoring run against Antonio Conte’s men.

Nevertheless, he was caged by the defensive trio of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, and Ben Davies.

Apart from fact that he could not find the net, Nketiah could only muster a shot on target which came from the only shot played.

Offensively, he did not complete any dribble and had zero key passes while he was only able to make one cross.

Also, he accounted for 19 touches, nine passes, and a passing accuracy of 88.9 percent.

Nketiah did not add any value to Arsenal defensively with statistics showing he scored zero judging by top tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots while committing one foul.

After playing for 73 minutes, he was replaced by France international Alexandre Lacazette.

Unlike the Ghana prospect, Mohamed Elneny played from start to finish but could not stop Mikel Arteta’s team from crumbling in the explosive derby.

From his defensive duties, Egypt international boasts two total tackles, three interceptions, and one clearance with just 55 touches.

Elsewhere, Cape Verde prospect Nuno Tavares was introduced for Gabriel in the 76th minute, whereas Cote d’Ivoire Nicolas Pepe was an unused substitute.

Despite defeat against Tottenham, manager Arteta is optimistic that Arsenal can still seal Champions League qualification.

“I have already done that. This game is now history. We have to play on Monday, and we have to start to win the game now,” he told the media per Arsenal website.

Article continues below

“Absolutely because we have to manage the frustration, and I know how they were feeling about a few things. I didn’t want that frustration to take over us, because then we were going to lose more players.”

The Gunners face a tricky visit to Newcastle United next before hosting Everton on the final day as they look to finish in the top four for the first time since the 2015/16 campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur will host Burnley next before finishing up with an away game at relegated Norwich City.