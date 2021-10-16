Zemura on target for Bournemouth as Dele-Bashiru and Rahman feature in Reading win

Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura scored his third goal in this campaign as Bournemouth defeated Bristol City 2-0 in an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

It was Jamal Lowe who put the away team ahead in the 21st minute before the 21-year-old defender, who has managed 1080 minutes and made 12 appearances so far in this campaign, grabbed the second goal at the stroke of half-time.

In the match at Ashton Gate Stadium, Bournemouth under manager Nigel Pearson started strongly and could have taken the lead in the 14th minute when Dominic Solanke, rattled the woodwork with a left-footed effort.

But seven minutes later, they took a deserved lead when a cross from Jack Stacey fell on the legs of Lowe, who side-stepped one player before firing home past Bristol goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

In the second half, Bournemouth continued to raid Bristol and they were rewarded in the added minutes before the half-time break when Ryan Christie laid a superb cross-field ball over to Zemura, who took on his man and fired into the corner.

It was the third goal for Zemura, who had already scored two goals against Barnsley in the 3-0 win at Vitality Stadium on matchday six.

In another match, Reading paraded Ghana’s duo of Andrew Kyere Yiadom, Abdul Rahman Baba and Nigeria’sTom Dele-Bashiru, who is on loan from Watford, as they secured a 1-0 win against Barnsley.

It was John Swift who scored the all-important goal in the 77th minute at Madejski Stadium in a match that saw Kenya and Barnsley defender Clarke Oduor come on for Aaron Iseka Leya in the 67th minute.

Meanwhile, the Democratic of Republic of Congo goalkeeper Brice Samba failed to keep a clean sheet but his side Nottingham Forest secured a 2-1 win against Blackpool.

Brennan Johnson scored the opener for Samba’s side in the 22nd minute but Blackpool levelled matters in the 53rd minute courtesy of Jerry Yates before Lewis Grabban scored the winner in the 61st minute.

Elsewhere, Ugandan striker Uche Ikpeazu was booked as Middlesbrough scored two second-half goals to sink Peterborough United 2-0 at Riverside Stadium.