Otieno: I am ready to deliver for both KCB and Harambee Stars

The tactician was appointed as the Bankers head coach as well as Francis Kimanzi's assistant

Harambee Stars assistant head coach Zedekiah Otieno is ready to deliver for both and the national football team.

Otieno was appointed KCB's head coach in June and also took the Harambee Stars assistant coach position when Francis Kimanzi was elevated as head coach following Sebastien Migne's exit.

Otieno cited the examples of Florent Ibenge and Mwinyi Zahera who coached the Democratic Republic of Congo national team as well as AS Vita and Yanga SC respectively.

However Ibenge has resigned as DR Congo coach.

"[Florent] Ibenge has been winning titles both as coach of AS Vita and the Black ," Otieno told Nation Sports.

"Ibenge's assistant with the national team is Mwinyi Zahera is also a successful coach at Yanga SC. It's possible to do these two jobs at the same time and still win.

"After all, the league games will not be played during the international break. If need be, I have an able assistant [Godfrey Oduor] who will hold the brief at club level."

Otieno had coached Harambee Stars between 2010-2011.