Zedekiah Otieno: Gor Mahia need a challenge from AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby

The last time AFC Leopards won a match in the derby was three years ago when they defeated Gor Mahia 1-0

assistant head coach Zedekiah Otieno has urged AFC to mount a challenge to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) leaders in Sunday’s Mashemeji Derby.

Speaking to a local TV station, Otieno said that AFC Leopards have failed to live up to the expectations of the derby and he hopes the upcoming one will be different from the past few ones.

Ingwe have lost the last three matches to Gor Mahia and their last win in the derby came in March 2016, when Lamine Diallo scored the only goal of the match.

“In the last three or four derbies, AFC Leopards have been just showing up for the games,” said Otieno.

"We need a challenge from them and if they can give us one on Sunday, it will be very good. They have really made it easy for us in the last three or four derbies.

“For us, it is another game but we know a derby is a big match and an important one for us.

Article continues below

"We cannot overthink because we need to win the next two matches or win one and draw in another one so that we can be champions. We are interested in how we can be champions and not all about the AFC Leopards game.

“But we hope to beat AFC Leopards on Sunday and be crowned champions and we look forward to next season when we will participate in the again."

Both AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia lost their midweek clashes, to and , respectively.