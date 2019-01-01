Zedekiah Otieno: After a very successful stint at Gor Mahia, it's time to move on

Otieno resigned on Friday as Hassan Oktay's assistant at Gor Mahia after helping the club secure a record 18th KPL title

Former assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno has remained cagey on his next career move.

Otieno recently resigned from his position and has not revealed where he will stop next, but close sources have linked him with a move to Kenyan Premier League ( ) side .

"I have not made my mind on where I will be in the next three, four or so months because I am still weighing my cards closely," the former international told Goal.

Responding to the question on why the Green Army have been a dominant force in KPL and what the rivals have to do in order to give the champions stiff competition, Otieno said he was not in a position to give the answers as he might find himself coaching a rival soon.

"That is a question I cannot answer now because I may find myself being part of 'the other KPL teams' soon after my exit," Otieno continued.

"So for the other teams to challenge Gor Mahia, they know what they have to do in order to compete with Gor Mahia. Let them give their own answers."

He has had three stints at Gor Mahia as a member of the technical bench in 2010, in 2011 and in 2017 where he remained at the club deputising for Jose Ferreira, Dylan Kerr and Hassan Oktay. He won the KPL title with all the three tacticians.

Article continues below

"It is a personal decision that I took and humbly I did not need to consult anyone at the club. But I am happy the Gor Mahia executive committee accepted my resignation so it means I am leaving on a happy note," he added.

"I feel I have achieved enough to my personal satisfaction at Gor Mahia and it is now time to move on."

Otieno has coached KPL sides and Posta as well as the Kenyan national team in his managerial career.