Ze Roberto backs Vinicius to become a Real Madrid legend & tips Chelsea to reach Champions League final

The former Brazil international thinks his compatriot has "huge potential" and could be one of the stars of the next generation

Ze Roberto has backed Vinicius Junior to become a Real Madrid legend, while also tipping Chelsea to beat his old club and reach the Champions League final.

Vinicius is currently enjoying his best season yet at Madrid, having initially been snapped up from Flamengo for €46 million (£40m/$55m) in 2018.

The 20-year-old has improved his end product and sharpened the rough edges of his game under Zinedine Zidane, leaving Ze Roberto convinced that he will go on to reach the highest level.

What's been said?

Asked if Vinicius, who has scored six goals in the 2020-21 campaign, is capable of becoming a Madrid legend, Ze Roberto told Goal : "Absolutely, yes. He has huge potential and he will show his potential through time and seeking his place at the club.

"In order to fulfil this he will need confidence, and you only get confidence when you're having minutes."

Ze Roberto believes Rodrygo, who also moved to Santiago Bernabeu from Flamengo as a teenager, can follow the same career path as Vinicius.

"This does not apply only to him (Vinicius), but also to Rodrygo, who also has huge potential," he added. "They will need to fulfil this potential without ignoring the psychological aspects.



"They're the next generation, for sure. The last generation of players that have maintained their level during the last ten years - Cristiano Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, [Robert] Lewandowski - they will not last forever.

"So, we have to welcome this new generation and I put them, Vinicius Junior, [Kylian] Mbappe and Rodrygo, among this new generation of players with massive potential."

Ze Roberto's prediction for Chelsea vs Madrid

Despite the fact Madrid will have a fully fit and firing Vinicius at their disposal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at Stamford Bridge in midweek, Ze Roberto thinks Chelsea will end up edging the tie to set up a final meeting with Manchester City.

The Blues earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain last week, and the Brazilian feels Thomas Tuchel will have another master plan in place to finish off the Blancos.

"I think Chelsea have one of the bests defensive systems of Europe, if not the best one," said Ze Roberto. "I like the way they're playing, so I'll bet on Chelsea for this one."

