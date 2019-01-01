Zdravko Logarusic: Why Sudan U-23 easily eliminated Kenya from Afcon qualifiers

The young Sudanese side will now face off with Nigeria in the final round of the qualifiers whose finals will be staged in Egypt

Sudan U-23 head coach Zdravko Logarusic says 's failure to take their chances cost them a chance of advancing to the final Afcon qualification round.

The visitors held their hosts to a barren draw on Tuesday and advanced to the next stage on a 2-0 aggregate score. The former coach admits Emerging Stars were better but their main undoing was to score goals.

“Kenya was tougher than they were in the first leg in Khartoum, they looked organized and attacked us from the beginning. They capitalized on our shaky start and created eight scoring opportunities that they failed to use.

“I believe if they could have scored early, things would have been tougher for us, but since they did not, we got a lifeline,” Logarusic told Goal in an interview.

The Croat also admitted that they will not have an easy match against who defeated Libya to qualify to the final round.

“Our chances against Nigeria are very slim, they have good players playing in elite leagues as compared to ours who are in the second and third division.”

Kenya will now focus on the 2019 Afcon finals where they will take part.